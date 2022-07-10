The Daily Advertiser

Man trapped in ute after crash on Wagga Road, north of Rosewood

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:46am, first published July 10 2022 - 10:00am
A man has been trapped in a crash on Wagga Road, north of Rosewood. Picture: File/Google Maps

A man has been left trapped in his crashed ute near Tumbarumba on Sunday evening.

