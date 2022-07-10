A man has been left trapped in his crashed ute near Tumbarumba on Sunday evening.
Emergency services were called to Wagga Road around 5.10pm after receiving reports of a vehicle having left the road north-west of Tumbarumba.
Fire and Rescue NSW's Riverina zone commander Stewart Alexander said crews from Tumbarumba responded to the incident near the Carabost Creek bridge, 12 kilometres north of Rosewood.
FRNSW confirmed that firefighters were preparing to use hydraulic equipment to cut a man free of the crashed ute, which came to rest in a ditch.
NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers, NSW Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics are also on scene.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
