A Lachlan Bristow masterclass proved Tumut have the points in them to make a run for the Group Nine title.
The Blues made it three straight wins with a 64-12 win over Brothers at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Bristow scored 36 on them.
Not only did the smart Tumut hooker score four tries but he converted 10 of the side's 11 tries to ensure they go into the big clash with Gundagai with plenty of momentum.
Co-coach Zac Masters couldn't help but be impressed with the impact Bristow had through the middle.
"He's awesome," Masters said.
"He's a great hooker and a great bloke to coach with as well.
"He's excelling for us at the moment and even today he was playing a bit busted with a few little niggles so to go out there and score 36 points says a lot about him as a player."
However it wasn't all good news for the Blues with front rower Jed Pearce suffering a knee injury early in the first half.
Pearce is no stranger to knee complaints and things don't look good.
"It's pretty disappointing for Jed," co-coach Zac Masters said.
"We will wait and see how bad it is but I don't think it's great.
"Hopefully it's not the worst case scenario as we've just got this forward pack back together and we're starting to play some good footy."
Tumut couldn't have got off to a worse start after dropping the kick off and conceding soon after as James Hay forced his way over.
However after failing to take advantage of a couple of good chances things soon started to flow.
Masters opened their account after 14 minutes and after Brothers gave away a penalty then backed it up three minutes later as Bristow crossed for his first.
Bristow then turned provider after making a break through the middle before putting Tom Jeffery over before going over himself from dummy half.
Mitch Ivill then took full advantage of a lovely Jacob Sturt offload.
The tries kept coming as Tumut went into half-time leading 42-6.
Dean Bristow had his second four minutes into the second half and while Brothers did get one back through Luke Gladman-Pitts, it was still all Blues in the second half.
Lachlan Bristow sealed the big win with two more tries from dummy half.
After struggling for points in wins so far this season, Masters was pleased with how their attack flowed.
"It was good to be back on a nice surface after playing in Tumut for the last couple of weeks on a bit of a bog hole," he said.
"I thought we could play some good footy once we got on a good track.
"It's something we've been working on and we've got a lot of new combinations this year and it's a bit of a new-look side compared to the last couple of years so it has taken time but I think we're starting to put it together."
Now he's looking to back it up against unbeaten Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
