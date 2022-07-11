Brothers overcame an early scare from Tumut but recovered swiftly to extend their unbeaten start to the season.
The sixth-placed Blues lead 6-0 approaching half-time before Brothers started to get into gear.
Kirsty Blay scored to level things with six minutes left in the first half before the Wagga side started the second half perfectly.
They scored three tries without Tumut completing a play of their own after the Blues dropped the restart.
Coach Chris Suckling was disappointed with the start from Brothers, but they definitely made up for it in the second half to take a 38-6 victory at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"We didn't start as quick as we should have but Tumut are a lot better side," Suckling said.
"They played well and we probably weren't on our game but we just have to keep working.
"We just had to pick up our urgency."
Madison Dunn really led the revival as she scored three plays into the second half.
The playmaker had a double five minutes later after a 50-metre effort.
She also set up two more tries in the second half.
Suckling was also pleased with Maisie Freemantle, who broke through a couple of tag attempts to score early in the second half.
"Tippy (Dunn) was good while Maisie Freemantle is starting to learn," Suckling said.
"We're putting her in the middle a bit and she's starting to learn how to play that game and she's only 17."
There was no change to the ladder across the round with the top-four teams all winning.
Temora remains two points behind Brothers after a 36-8 win over Junee on Saturday.
Kangaroos are still third after their 26-8 win over Southcity while Albury created a three-point buffer on fifth-place Young after downing the Cherrypickers 22-8 at Greenfield Park on Sunday.
Young remains in fifth with Tumut just one point adrift.
The Blues will be looking to move back into the top five when they take on last-placed Gundagai, who had the bye, at Anzac Park on Sunday with Young having the big challenge of taking on Brothers at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
Kangaroos are looking to hold onto third spot, with Albury just one point behind, when they face off against Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
