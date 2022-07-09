Man dies in motorcycle crash despite efforts from passers-by

A man believed to be aged in his 20s has died in a motorcycle crash as passers-by, including an off-duty paramedic, tried in vain to save him.
NSW Police said the incident occurred on Riverina Highway at Bungowannah, 15 kilometres north-west of Albury on Saturday.
Advertisement
Emergency services were called about 12.20pm after motorists saw the eastbound rider leave the road and hit a tree.
In other news
"Passing motorists, including off-duty paramedic, stopped to assist but the man died at the scene," police said in a statement.
The man was yet to be formally identified Saturday evening, with Murray River Police District officers to prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.