Man dies after motorcycle leaves road and hits tree near Albury

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated July 10 2022 - 4:08am, first published July 9 2022 - 11:25pm
Man dies in motorcycle crash despite efforts from passers-by

A man believed to be aged in his 20s has died in a motorcycle crash as passers-by, including an off-duty paramedic, tried in vain to save him.

