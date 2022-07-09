They had to do it the hard way, but Narrandera have taken their fourth win of the year over a spirited Leeton-Whitton on Saturday.
The Eagles prevailed in the 12.7 (79) to 10.13 (73) contest, however the Crows pushed Narrandera all the way to the final siren in search of their first win of the year.
Eagles coach Shaun Brooker was full of praise for his opposing coach following the contest.
"I've got to give it to Tommy Groves," Brooker said.
"He is doing a good job there at Leeton and they are going in the right direction.
"Even though they aren't winning, he has got them playing some good footy."
After starting the game slowly, the Eagles worked their way into the contest as the match progressed.
"We were very scrappy to start off with, they sort of jumped out of the blocks," Brooker said.
"We clawed our way back in the second half and got in front and luckily enough were in front at the end."
Leeton went into halftime with a small lead after starting the game the better of the two sides, however Brooker admitted that his side definitely began to get on top during the second quarter.
"We were a couple of goals down at half time but it felt just before the break that things were starting to turn our way a little bit," he said.
"The second half we were a lot better, but to Leeton's credit they kept coming back at us."
The two teams would be tied for a period during the last quarter before a late goal to Eagles debutant Jakeem Morgan put them in front when it mattered most.
Narrandera were boosted by the late inclusion of Harvey Odgers who was initially supposed to be playing for the GWS Giants at the U16 Boys AFL National Development Championships on Friday.
However, when the match was postponed he instead took his spot in the Eagles lineup and kicked two goals in his sides win.
"Harvey Odgers wasn't going to play this week as he had national champs duties," Brooker said.
"But they called that off and I'm glad they did because he was probably best on ground for us."
The Eagles unfortunately lost Theodore Metcalfe with a hamstring injury with him likely to miss a few weeks while the Crows lost Bryce Ogary who also injured a hamstring.
