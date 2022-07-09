Winless start extends for Southcity

Southcity remain winless to start the season and now injuries look to be taking their toll.
Five-eighth Travis Smith failed to play out the 40-16 loss to Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday while fullback Steven Tracey picked up a foot complaint.
Advertisement
Captain-coach Kyle McCarthy moved himself to hooker for the clash, switching the halfback role with Rogan Price.
However with Price set to miss most of the next month, McCarthy admitted he's struggling to think of solutions.
"There will be another rethink there," McCarthy said.
"God knows what we are going to do."
READ MORE
Southcity opened the scoring, and only trailed by six points at half-time however McCarthy was once again left to rue a lapse that saw Kangaroos take the game away from them in the second half.
"It was good at times but there are still those lapses," he said.
"We've been working hard on those effort area but I think it is an improvement on our last game so we'll take the positives.
Southcity are looking to rebound when they host Albury at Harris Park on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.