Griffith jump into second place with win over Waratahs

Griffith moved around Waratahs and into second spot on the Southern Inland ladder after a 23-7 win over the Wagga club.
The Blacks reversed the earlier result between the two clubs, mostly due to a strong start.
Griffith scored the first three tries of the clash, two in the first 15 minutes, to really set the tone at Exies Oval on Saturday.
While coach Chris McGregor is still looking for more from his side, he thought it was another important step in the right direction.
"It wasn't our best performance but we did what we needed to," McGregor said.
"We played well in patches and I'm really proud of the boys with their defence to hold them down to seven.
"That's always a challenge against a side like Waratahs and we're trying to build towards something and we just need to keep building week in and week out."
McGregor is pleased to be into second spot with the opportunities it presents in the finals series with either a second chance or a home grand final up for grabs.
"That's what we're working towards - having the opportunity to have a home grand final," he said.
Fullback Oleni Ngungutau scored the first two tries for the Blacks but didn't finish the game due to a shoulder complaint.
Griffith is now looking to atone for their shock loss to CSU earlier this year when they take on Reddies on Saturday while Waratahs have another tough test up against unbeaten Wagga City.
Waratahs will need to regroup after forfeiting both their second and third grade clashes against Griffith.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
