The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Griffith jump into second place with win over Waratahs

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 9 2022 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADING THE WAY: Blake Theunissen with the ball for Griffith in their win over Waratahs on Saturday. Picture: Liam Warren

Griffith moved around Waratahs and into second spot on the Southern Inland ladder after a 23-7 win over the Wagga club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.