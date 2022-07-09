NORTHERN Jets kept their finals hopes alive with a 40-point victory over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
The Jets ended a four-game losing streak in emphatic style, finishing with four unanswered final term goals to run out 13.5 (83) to 6.7 (43) winners at Ariah Park Sportsground.
Advertisement
The Jets, who had led all day, had their lead cut back to 16 points at three-quarter-time as the Bushpigs begun to mount a challenge.
But the home team found another gear in the last quarter and were able to register a convincing victory.
It was an important win for the Jets, who levelled up on points with the Bushpigs, who remain in the all-important fifth spot by 20 percentage points.
Matt Wallis starred with a six-goal haul, haunting CSU for the second time this season.
Northern Jets coach Josh Avis described it as a crucial win on many fronts.
"It was an important win," Avis said.
"In our last six weeks of footy, we've had some lows, don't get me wrong, but we've had some really tight games where we've come away with a loss and going, god, what do we need to do and it rolls into that next week and we can't seem to find that win.
"So I think we needed this a lot more than for just our season, we needed it for us just to go, we can win and we can play good footy and we can get rewarded for good footy, so it was much needed."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Wallis starred, while Sam Fisher and Mal Douglas, who was having his first game back from injury, were also key contributors.
Avis was also really happy with the games of youngsters Nate Doyle and Henry Grinter, along with Brad McKinnon in defence.
Avis believes the turnaround in form had a lot to do with his team's ball use.
"I just think we started to move the footy a little bit more freely," he said.
"We had a bit of trust in our players, we've probably been a bit overzealous at the contest, definitely last week, and we lose our outside run and when we're up and about, it's probably as good as anyone.
"We brought that back in a little bit, and from the start we were looking to switch out of our backline, create a bit of momentum and try to bring those runners back into the game because when we're playing free-flowing, running footy we play a pretty good style of footy to watch and good to be apart of. We did that really well in the first half."
Avis believes the scenario is relatively simple for the Jets. They must win their next two games against Barellan and Temora, then beat either Marrar or East Wagga-Kooringal to play finals.
Advertisement
"We've got to beat Barellan, go into the bye, we've got to beat Temora and we've probably got to pinch a Marrar or East Wagga," he said.
Andrew Dickins, Lachie Moore, Wayde Archibald and Max Findlay were CSU's best.
Full-time
Northern Jets 3.2 6.3 9.4 13.5 (83)
CSU Bushpigs 0.4 2.4 6.6 6.7 (43)
GOALS: Northern Jets: M.Wallis 6, C.McCormack 2, J.Harper 1, B.Johnstone 1, C.Bell 1, J.Bell 1, N.Doyle 1; CSU Bushpigs: B.Browning 2, M.Findlay 1, A.Corrigan 1, A.Wallace 1, A.Bartter 1
Advertisement
BEST: Northern Jets: B.Johnstone, S.Fisher, M.Wallis, N.Doyle, H.Grinter, J.Avis; CSU Bushpigs: W.Archibald, A.Dickins, B.Browning, L.Moore, A.Corrigan, M.Findlay
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.