The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Northern Jets end four-game losing streak with 40-point win over Charles Sturt University

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 9 2022 - 12:41pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSE CALL: Charles Sturt University's Jordyn McCulloch and Northern Jets' Jack Fisher compete for the ball in the game between the two teams earlier in the year.

NORTHERN Jets kept their finals hopes alive with a 40-point victory over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.