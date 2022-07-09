The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Coolamon back on the winners list after dominant performance at home

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 9 2022 - 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME BACK: After missing last week's game against Ganmain, Joe Redfern returned for the Hoppers kicking two goals. Picture: Madeline Begley

Coolamon are back on the winners list after a dominant four quarter performance led them to a 71 point victory over Wagga Tigers on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.