Coolamon are back on the winners list after a dominant four quarter performance led them to a 71 point victory over Wagga Tigers on Saturday.
The 15.9 (99) to 3.10 (28) win over the Tigers was the perfect response after a disappointing loss last week to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Co-coach Mark Carroll was pleased with the win and said that it was one of his sides better performances this season.
"It was a good game for us," Carroll said.
"I thought our connection was really good today, it was probably one of our better games for the year.
"The backline into the midfield and the midfield connecting with the forwards it seemed to work pretty well today."
Coolamon started the game well kicking four goals to none during the first quarter and went into quarter time 27 points ahead.
"We talked about starting off well," Carroll said.
"Obviously we had a pretty slow start last week against Ganmain where we were a bit asleep.
"But today we really had a pact to say that we were going to start well and the boys came out with their pressure so it was very pleasing."
After kicking four goals during the first quarter, the Hoppers would add another four during the second and third quarters however they didn't have things entirely their way throughout the afternoon.
"We had a bit of a flat patch at the start of the third quarter," Carroll said.
"I don't think we had a forward fifty entry until the 10 or 12 minute mark of the third quarter.
"But then we got back to how we wanted to play and kicked a few goals at the back end of the quarter."
Will Graetz after kicking four goals last week, was again impressive kicking five for the afternoon.
Graetz was able to play mostly one on one after fellow Hopper forwards Joe Redfern, Matt McGowan and Jeremy Maslin continued to run decoy leads throughout the game.
"It's pretty hard to cover all of them," Carroll said.
"Those other boys were very selfless in their running which allowed Graetzy to have one on ones.
"It was his turn today and it might be one of those other boys turns next week."
It wasn't all good news out of Kindra Park for the Hoppers with young Braeden Glyde set to miss next weeks clash after suffering a hamstring injury.
For the Tigers, the loss comes after a devastating one point defeat last Saturday and leaves them exiting the round in seventh position on the ladder.
One positive for the Tigers however was the performance of young Patrick Ryan who continued his development this year and played a number of minutes through the middle of the ground following the absence of Shaun Flanigan.
Full-time
Coolamon Rovers Seniors 4.4 8.6 12.8 15.9 (99)
Wagga Tigers Seniors 0.1 1.4 3.9 3.10 (28)
GOALS: Coolamon Rovers Seniors: W.Graetz 5, J.Redfern 2, H.Bradley 2, J.Maslin 1, A.Macauley 1, S.Darcy 1, J.Barrett 1, G.Okerenyang 1; Wagga Tigers Seniors: J.Cornell 2, N.Cooke 1
BEST: Coolamon Rovers Seniors: J.Barrett, J.Buchanan, W.Graetz, J.Redfern, J.Sykes, M.Robinson; Wagga Tigers Seniors: M.Stephenson, N.Cooke, J.Cornell, L.Shepherd, H.Cook, I.Lyons
