It was a sense of deja vu for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday, as for the second week in a row they completed a miraculous fourth quarter comeback to take victory.
The 6.15 (51) to 6.9 (45) win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong was far from easy, with the Goannas needing another spark of brilliance from Max Hanrahan to lead them to the tough victory.
Advertisement
MCUE coach Jeremy Rowe was ecstatic after the game, with his side taking another major scalp as they continue their recent run of good form.
"I've definitely not experienced anything like it," Rowe said.
"Having back to back games where you have comebacks on such a large scale, it has definitely been a rollercoaster ride no doubt.
"It's just crazy and it's great that we have ended up managing to get on the right side of a couple of nailbiters."
With Trent Castles a late withdrawal, MCUE lacked a target up-forward for the majority of the game, before Hanrahan headed to the goalsquare for the last quarter.
Hanrahan had played the opening quarter and a half however then came from the ground during the second quarter and spent the whole of the third quarter on the bench.
"We were getting a lot of possession and we were going inside fifty quite a bit," Rowe said.
"But we were definitely missing that one target to kick to and I just said can you stand in the goalsquare and he was more than happy to put his hand up and give it a crack.
"For him to kick three goals again in the last quarter again was insane."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Rowe declared that he didn't have any strong message for his side at three quarter time, however unlike last week thought they were right in the contest.
"It's always about the players at that stage," he said.
"If you compare it to last week, I think we came in at three quarter time and we weren't liking a lot of what we had seen and that last quarter was out of the box.
"Whereas this week I really felt that we possessed the footy much more than Ganmain and I thought there were periods of dominace where it came to the territory game."
With the game still alive in the dying moments, Rowe said he was pleased with his side's ability to get numbers around the footy, hang tough and win crucial contests in the last minute of the game.
Advertisement
In addition to Hanrahan, MCUE will also be waiting to see the extent of Justin Dore's shoulder injury after he tweaked in during the Goannas win.
GGGM will also be waiting to see how Daniel Foley pulls up after injuring a hamstring during the first quarter, although he played the rest of the game and was among the Lions best.
Full-time
MCUE Goannas Senior 0.3 1.7 2.11 6.15 (51)
GGGM Lions Seniors 3.1 4.5 5.7 6.9 (45)
GOALS: MCUE Goannas Senior: M.Hanrahan 3, R.Turnbull 1, J.Male 1, N.Foley 1; GGGM Lions Seniors: G.Alexander 3, K.Watts 1, J.olsson 1, A.Proctor 1
Advertisement
BEST: MCUE Goannas Senior: E.Schiller, M.Collins, N.Collins, N.Foley, C.Chambers, J.Scott; GGGM Lions Seniors: D.Foley, A.Proctor, J.Lander, L.Walsh, B.Walsh, J.olsson
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.