The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

MCUE pulls off another last quarter comeback to take victory over ladder leaders

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 9 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WRAPPED UP: MCUE's Justin Dore wraps up GGGM player Aaron Proctor during the Goannas six point win on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley.

It was a sense of deja vu for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday, as for the second week in a row they completed a miraculous fourth quarter comeback to take victory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.