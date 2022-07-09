The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Ag College adds to gap on fifth place after win over CSU

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 9 2022 - 11:40am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE AIR: Jack Marcus wins a line out over John McMahon as Ag College proved too strong for CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Ag College responded to a loss to Tumut by giving themselves a little breathing space in the battle for fourth spot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.