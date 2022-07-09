Ag College responded to a loss to Tumut by giving themselves a little breathing space in the battle for fourth spot.
Aggies returned to winning form by taking a 29-7 victory over CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
After sustaining some early pressure from Reddies on their charity day, Ag College were soon able to make an impact on the scoreboard.
Taking a comfortable lead into half-time, Aggies never let Reddies into the contest.
Coach Tom Lamond was impressed with how they stuck to game plan fresh off the bye.
"We got back to our basic structure and played our basic game plan," Lamond said.
"It was probably the best game we've played all year structure wise.
"Sam Nixon at five-eighth controlled things really well as did Will Crawford back in the team."
Crawford made an impact after returning from a long illness enforced lay-off.
Lamond thought his control at the ruck really helped Ag College get on the front foot.
"He's just got that quick ball," he said.
"Toby (Haylock) has done well in the last couple of weeks but just having Will, his niggle and everything he does in the game off the ball makes a massive difference.
"His pill is just that good that is gives us a bit more time for our backs and our forwards to build with the ball rather than having that pressure on us."
However it isn't all good news on the injury front with centre Max Gay expected to miss eight weeks with a groin injury.
The bonus-point win has Aggies firmly in fourth place.
They are now four points clear of Tumut after the Bulls took a 29-6 win over Albury, who came into the round in fifth, at Jarrah Oval on Saturday.
After losing four points for having an unregistered player before dropping points against the Bulls, Lamond is now much happier with where the team is placed.
"(The Tumut loss) wasn't ideal but to get two bonus points out of that game helped us massively and with other results today now we're more than win ahead of fifth place," he said.
"That's a positive."
Ag College have another week off before a clash with third-placed Waratahs on July 23.
Meanwhile CSU will be out to repeat their surprise when over Griffith from earlier in the season, now their lone one of the year, when they travel to Exies Oval on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
