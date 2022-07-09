Collingullie-Glenfield Park are closing in on top spot of the ladder after a dominant second half led them to a 60 point win over Griffith.
The 14.16 (100) to 6.4 (40) win over the Swans is the Demons eighth of the year however they struggled to break clear of a competitive Griffith side during the first half.
After going into quarter time 23 points up, the Swans rallied during the second quarter kicking three goals and narrowed the margin to just 11 at half-time.
From there however, Collingullie got on top kicking nine goals to two during a dominant second half.
Coach Nick Perryman was happy with how his side rose to the challenge to take the four points.
"It's good to come away with a win," Perryman said.
"We got off to a good start but then we had a few lapses through the middle of the game.
"But to come away with the win against a good team is pleasing."
Despite ending up with a comfortable victory, Perryman admitted that the Swans gave his side a run for their money during a tight second quarter.
"They are a good young team and they came at us in the second quarter and got within a goal or so," he said.
"I thought our second quarter was pretty ordinary but their pressure was right up.
"We responded in the second half which was good, we were a bit inaccurate in front of goal but overall it wasn't too bad of an effort."
Coming off the bye last week, the Demons can now set their eyes on their run towards finals that continues next week when they head to Narrandera to face the Eagles.
"We have got a couple of big weeks ahead," Perryman said.
"We have got six or seven games coming up in a row now.
"So we need to start to find our best footy in the back half of the year."
Another pleasing factor for Perryman was the number of goal scorers that the Demons had with eight different players hitting the scoreboard including Sam Stening who kicked four and Blake Harper who added three.
However it was not all positive news for the Demons with star midfielder Jayden Klemke likely to be unavailable next week after he suffered a head knock during the game.
Full-time
Collingullie GP Demons 4.6 5.8 9.10 14.16 (100)
Griffith Swans 1.1 4.3 5.3 6.4 (40)
GOALS: Collingullie GP Demons: S.Stening 4, B.Harper 3, N.Harper 2, J.Hughes 1, A.Clifford 1, B.McMillan 1, H.Wichman 1, S.Small 1; Griffith Swans: S.Daniel 2, J.Toscan 1, N.Richards 1, O.Bartter 1, K.Spencer 1
BEST: Collingullie GP Demons: S.Small, M.Inglis, B.McMillan, J.Hughes, B.Harper, T.Crakanthorp; Griffith Swans: S.Daniel, J.Best, T.Moraschi, J.Toscan, S.Foley, J.Girdler"
