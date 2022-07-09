TALENTED Marrar footballer Zach Walgers won the medal named in honour of his brother as the Bombers put Coleambally to the sword on Saturday.
It was a special moment for Walgers and his family as he took out the Graeme Reid Medal for best-on-ground in Marrar's 15.20 (110) to 4.9 (33) win at Langtry Oval.
Marrar celebrate 'Reidy's Round' every home game against Coleambally as it raises funds for Good Talk and awareness around mental health and bipolar.
Marrar coach Shane Lenon said Walgers was a deserved winner of the best-on-ground medal.
"Obviously Zach's a quality player and it's a big day for not only our club but for Zach and his whole family, obviously Reidy's his brother and it would mean an awful lot to Zach," Lenon said.
"He'll cherish that and it was thoroughly deserved.
"He's a quality player and obviously had a great game today and he'll cherish the medal for sure."
Marrar were wasteful at times but ran away with the game with nine goals to two after half-time.
Lenon was happy with the performance.
"Obviously their confidence was up coming off two wins and they're top five or six players are very, very good footballers," he said.
"Each week's different and you've got to treat each side with respect and it's about how you go about it on the day and our boys are preparing the right way and turning up for each other and doing all the little things right and it's holding us in good stead against sides we're coming up against each week."
The downside was a knee injury to talented youngster Blake Walker. It was only his second game back from a knee injury that kept him out of the first half of the season.
Walgers kicked five and was Marrar's best, while Jackson Moye, Jordan Hedington and Jack Reynolds continued their strong form with big games.
Coleambally coach Luke Hillier kicked three of his team's four goals and was clearly their best player.
Marrar Bombers 2.7 6.9 10.18 15.20 (110)
Coleambally Blues 1.2 2.3 2.6 4.9 (33)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: Z.Walgers 5, C.ODonnell 3, T.Lawler 2, J.Hoey 2, S.Emery 1, J.Hedington 1, W.Keogh 1; Coleambally Blues: L.Hillier 3, M.Hillier 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: Z.Walgers, J.Moye, J.Reynolds, J.Hedington, C.ODonnell, L.James; Coleambally Blues: L.Hillier, T.Mannes, K.Woods, B.Argus, D.Bennett, J.Breed
