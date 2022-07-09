Kangaroos bounce back to take crucial victory

Kangaroos bounced back to winning ways to ensure they keep within reach of the top five.
After losses to Tumut and Young on the road, captain-coach James Smart was pleased with how the side overcame some personnel programs to produce a big win over winless Southcity at Equex Centre on Saturday.
"Down on troops right across the senior group after the week we had last week it's just nice to be back at home and get four grades up is great for the club," Smart said.
"We haven't been doing it easy at the moment.
"It's that middle of the year when you've got injuries, it's the middle of winter so a few guys are sick so it has made it tough on us but the guys hung in there.
"It wasn't a pretty win but it was gutsy."
There were only six points separating the two sides at half-time.
However Kangaroos were able to capitalise on a string of possession to score back-to-back tries to start the second half.
It sent them on the way to a 40-16 victory.
Travis Smith scored to get the Bulls within a converted try just before half-time but Smart was pleased with how the team responded.
"I thought we just hung in there," he said.
"It was gutsy as we could have quite easily got into a shit fight but we got the job done."
Southcity opened the scoring when Rogan Price bought plenty of space in the defensive line.
However Kangaroos were quick to find the lead with back-to-back tries to Jake Mascini and Smart, after Tristan Wheeler bounced out of a tackle attempt.
Charlie Barton extended their lead after he finished off a strong back line movement.
Tim Hurst set Smith up with a lovely offload to get Southcity back in the contest but Bowie Foster took advantage of a Bulls error to score.
Ned Cooper then got a nice offload for Jamie Brunton to score his first try in the top grade in the follow set.
Cooper also helped spark the next Kangaroos try as Mascini raced away for his second.
Southcity responded through Jesse Fitzhenry but Barton ensured Kangaroos finished on a positive as he scored his second.
Kangaroos are still in sixth after the 40-16 win but now they are just one point adrift of fifth-placed Albury.
They've also given their points differential a much needed boost.
Smart hopes to have a few more back on deck next week for their trip to take on third-placed Temora.
Craig Field, Jett Liu and Ollie Hoskin are all expected to be back in the fold for the clash at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Temora have had byes in the last two rounds.
Smart believes having a few forwards back will be a big boost after Brayden Sharrock played 80 minutes in the front row against the Bulls.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
