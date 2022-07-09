AN EIGHT-goal opening term quickly put The Rock-Yerong Creek in the driver's seat as they bounced back with a big win over Temora on Saturday.
The Magpies moved level with East Wagga-Kooringal on the Farrer League ladder with a over the Kangaroos at Nixon Park by about 70 points.
Riley Budd continued his outstanding season with a best-on-ground performance, while key forward Dean Biermann got through his first game back from a shoulder injury unscathed.
One of the highlights of the day was Cameron Terlich kicking a goal with his first kick in senior footy on debut.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken was pleased with his team's opening half performance.
"Our first half was probably the best half of footy we've played for a while, to be honest," Aiken said.
"They're down on some troops but you can only play what's in front of you. We just seemed to move it better, had better shape and our pressure was really good so it was pleasing.
"They came out in the second half and had a good crack."
TRYC kicked eight goals to one in the opening term, and then stretched the lead at half-time.
Temora were better after the break
Aside from Budd, Cooper Diesel and Harry White were among the better players for TRYC.
Diesel did come off with a calf injury but is expected to be right to face East Wagga-Kooringal next Saturday. Aiken said they have some big decisions to make for next week with up to five players available to come back into the team.
