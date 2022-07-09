The Daily Advertiser
Fast start helps The Rock-Yerong Creek to a big win over Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 9 2022 - 12:45pm, first published 12:30pm
SPECIAL MOMENT: The Rock-Yerong Creek's Cameron Terlich lines up for his first goal in senior footy at Nixon Park on Saturday.

AN EIGHT-goal opening term quickly put The Rock-Yerong Creek in the driver's seat as they bounced back with a big win over Temora on Saturday.

