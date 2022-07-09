Coolamon 15.9 (99) d Wagga Tigers 3.10 (28)
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 6.15 (51) d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 6.9 (45)
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 14.16 (100) d Griffith 6.4 (40)
Narrandera 12.7 (79) d Leeton-Whitton 10.13 (73)
Northern Jets 13.5 (83) d Charles Sturt University 6.7 (43)
North Wagga 9.5 (59) d East Wagga-Kooringal 8.6 (54)
Marrar 15.20 (110) d Coleambally 4.9 (33)
The Rock-Yerong Creek d Temora
Kangaroos 40 d Southcity 16
Griffith 23 d Waratahs 7
Ag College 29 d CSU 7
Tumut 39 d Albury 0
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
