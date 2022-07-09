NORTH Wagga coach Cayden Winter delivered the Saints a thrilling five-point win over arch-rival East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
Winter marked 30 metres out, virtually straight in front of goal and kicked truly to put the Saints back in front with just over a minute remaining on the clock.
A big Tom Nejman mark in defence then helped seal the Saints' second win over the Hawks this year, 9.5 (59) to 8.6 (54) at Gumly Oval.
Winter played down the match-winning moment.
"I think I just bobbed up at the right time and Flacky hit me in a pretty easy spot for a set shot so I was pretty lucky there," Winter said.
"It was just another kick."
It was North Wagga who broke the game open after the Hawks led by seven points at the main break on the back of a physical but dour opening half.
The Saints kicked the first three goals of the third term and went into three-quarter-time with a 10-point lead.
The Hawks were not done with yet, replying with the first three goals of the final term. When Jeremy Piercy took a big mark and goalled from the pocket, EWK were seven points in front and full of momentum.
But North Wagga managed to wrestle it back, with Luke Mauger and then Winter nailing set shots under pressure.
Winter was proud with the way his team was able to wrestle back momentum a couple of times and ultimately get the four points.
"From the start of the year and even last year, to now, the boys are at a point when the chips are down, we know we can fight and get momentum back which is really good to see," he said.
"At the start of the day we said there was going to be times when East Wagga have momentum and we just have to stem that flow and control the footy and we done that really well today.
"We knew they were going to get momentum and we knew that we were going to have to play four quarters and there was times when they did have that momentum and they did pile on us pretty quickly, in saying that, in those little periods our pressure dropped a little bit and we know as soon as our pressure drops against the better sides, they're going to score heavily and that's what happened.
"We were able to get it back and going our way, which is good."
Kane Flack was sensational through the midfield with his classy skills, decision-making and run helping North Wagga get on top.
Winter was not far behind him, with another strong game in the middle, while Nejman pulled down some influential pack marks late to help his team over the line.
The win moves the fourth-placed Saints within a game of the Hawks, and The Rock-Yerong Creek, and Winter hopes they can continue their push for a top-three finish.
"Definitely. At the start of the year, that was our goal and obviously we didn't have the start to the year that we would have liked but we just need to play some consistent footy in the back half of this year and hopefully it takes care of itself," he said.
"They're a very good footy side and I'm sure they'll learn from today and be a lot different. Every time we play them it's always a good tussle and it's always going to be close so if we meet them in finals I'm sure it's going to be the same."
Piercy and Kade Rowbotham ripped in all day for the Hawks.
North Wagga lost Sam Longmore late to an ankle injury, while Trent Garner hobbled off with the same problem in the second term for the Hawks but did return for the final term.
Full-time
North Wagga Saints 2.2 3.2 7.3 9.5 (59)
EWK Hawks 3.2 4.3 5.5 8.6 (54)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: N.Dennis 4, J.Flood 1, C.Winter 1, L.Mauger 1, B.Clark 1, B.Keith 1; EWK Hawks Seniors: D.Smallwood 2, B.Argus 1, J.Beets 1, H.Fitzsimmons 1, R.Bourne 1, H.Northey 1, J.Piercy 1 BEST: North Wagga Saints: K.Flack, C.Winter, J.Flood, L.Johnson, B.Clark, N.Dennis; EWK Hawks: K.Rowbotham, K.Argus, H.Leddin, J.Piercy, R.Bourne, H.Fitzsimmons
