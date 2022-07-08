Actions speak louder than words

Less talk, more action.
It's a common phrase that's often said in conversations about politicians and governments - and it's exactly what Wagga's homeless community needs right now.
A war of words erupted between two levels of government over the issue this week and it was some of the city's most vulnerable residents who were caught in the crossfire.
The stoush began after Wagga City Council issued eviction notices to those living rough at Wilks Park at the end of June.
While there is a 72-hour stay limit at the park, and it is the council's responsibility to manage the land, you have to question whether issuing the move-on orders was the right thing to do.
Even a number of Wagga councillors agreed the letters shouldn't have been delivered.
People living in tents at Wilks Park, and the area surrounding it, is nothing new. We've been in this situation before, where the council has issued eviction notices to rough sleepers.
However, this time it's a significantly different story.
These notices were issued against the backdrop of the current cost of living crisis and there are more homeless people sleeping at the park than ever before.
The council has raised concerns about flooding (presumably from a slow-rising Murrumbidgee River), and indicated complaints had been made from residents and Wagga businesses.
When The Daily Advertiser asked questions about the nature of the complaints, the council did not comment.
However, in a statement issued on Tuesday morning, the council came out swinging at the NSW government over what it said was silence and inaction from the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) on the issue of the homeless at Wilks Park.
The council even threatened not to act on the eviction orders unless the DCJ came to the party.
The department hit back and said it wasn't aware the letters would be issued, while Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang also took aim at the council.
However in a remarkable about-face, a DCJ representative the following day confirmed the earlier department comment was incorrect and they had been in discussions.
The department's clarification prompted former Wagga mayor Rod Kendall to demand an apology from Mr Fang and the department over their comments slamming the council.
This has been a classic case of he-said-she-said and political finger-pointing.
And, stuck in the middle of it all are some of Wagga's most vulnerable people.
People who call a tent in a Wilks Park home.
People like Tania Jacobsen, whose story we told you this week.
"I cried myself to sleep the first couple of days ... all I had was a blanket on the floor of the tent and a blanket over me," Ms Jacobsen said.
People who are desperately crying out for help. But where is that help?
The DCJ says it's providing short-term accommodation options for those living at the campsite, with the aim of it being the first step to a longer-term solution.
For many of the homeless people spoken to by The Daily Advertiser this just simply is not enough.
The options, including Edel Quinn and The Lodge, are already full and others would send them out of Wagga altogether.
What these people, and the Wagga community, need right now is both the council and the state government working together to find a long-term solution to the city's escalating homelessness crisis.
While ongoing, amicable discussions between the two parties are crucial for a good outcome, it's time for less talk - and finger pointing via the media - and more action.
Actions speak louder than words.
Have a great week,
Andrew, deputy editor.
