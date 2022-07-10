These school holidays, see the Riverina first

Last week, this column discussed travelling to the other side of the country. Today, I would like to look at our own backyard - the Riverina.
With school holidays under way, last week I took one of my grandsons on a tour of the Edward and Murray rivers.
As well as seeing the tourist attractions in each town, we also walked along tracks that showcase the Riverina's water features.
I like driving and I like holidays, so off we went, just the two of us.
We chose untrafficked roads, where possible, like from Lockhart through Boree Creek to Urana, past Lake Cullivel.
The countryside is saturated in many places, but so green at this time of year.
On the highway after Urana, the contrast between brownish natural grassland and improved cropland is stunning.
First stop was Jerilderie. We strolled the main street. A couple of work shirts from Vinnies, morning tea at the bakery, and then a stroll along the pathway between Billabong Creek and the lake. Superb on a sunny day.
An hour further on is Deniliquin. I described "The Depot", Deniliquin's unique motor museum, in a previous column, so I'll say no more other than to add that there's a special offer if you book online.
Next to the museum, with its 50s themed experience, is The Crossing Cafe - a must-do.
Then we strolled Waring Gardens, with ponds that run straight through town.
We sometimes forget that the name Riverina suggests that we have plenty of water features to visit, and along the way such things as irrigation channels and crops under irrigation water.
A late afternoon wander along the Edward River from the very sandy McLeans Beach, and it was time for our motel at Mathoura, only a short distance from Deniliquin. Mathoura Bowling Club served up a wonderful dinner.
Look at a map and you'll guess that we were headed for the Murray River and Echuca. Luckily, I had checked the Echuca website first because not all the boats are doing daily tours. So I had booked online to ensure that we wouldn't be disappointed.
Our ride was on the PS Pevensey. It was one of the Murray's original paddlesteamers that once carted freight in the riverboat days.
When that era ended, Pevensey was tied up in Mildura and could have ended up like so much of Australia's history - scrapped or in this case simply allowed to rot away.
It was restored in Echuca in 1973, later on having a starring role in the television series All the Rivers Run.
Today it thrills school holiday crowds, and I suppose busloads of tourists during normal times.
Echuca has so much to see, but by lunchtime we realised that we had to be home by nightfall, so it was time to head for Yarrawonga.
Tourist operators, motels, and cafes must be spitting chips! After the COVID shutdowns, they are now coping with Lake Mulwala being drained during school holidays.
Apparently eradicating weeds is the reason for it all, but during a peak tourist period?
Owners of beautiful lakeside homes would not be pleased with their view.
Dead logs, in some cases dragged into piles, are to be seen everywhere, plus small stooks of dead weed material raked up on every high spot.
We talked with a few shop workers and they seemed oblivious to the mess.
Trade wasn't really much different, said one, but her colleague said the town was nothing like a couple of years ago before COVID.
The sat-nav in our Ford Territory is a little out of date. "Jennifer" wanted to insist on Wagga via a main road route through Rutherglen.
We'd had enough of the crawl from Cobram to Yarrawonga, so tapped "maps" on the iPhone, and headed home by a more direct, but very lonely route.
Despite funny pronunciations, like Hopefield Road being called "Hop-er-field", we charted a backroads journey though places that I haven't seen for a very long time, like now-derelict Rennie, finally arriving in Walbundrie.
We live in one of the most beautiful parts of Australia. Everyone visits the mountains, the snow and the dams, but a holiday over the Kapooka Hill can be worthwhile, too.
