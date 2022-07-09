Live coverage: July 9-10 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes takes on Ganmain-Grong Grong Matong in the match of the round, Wagga Tigers head to Kindra Park to face Coolamon, Leeton-Whitton chase their first win against Narrandera while Collingullie-Glenfield Park hosts Griffith.
Meanwhile in the Farrer League there's a big clash between East Wagga-Kooringal and North Wagga, Coleambally are looking to add to their winning run in 'Reidy's Round' against Marrar, the Northern Jets are looking to get back to winning ways hosting CSU while Temora is at home against The Rock-Yerong Creek.
In Group Nine there's an all Wagga clash between Kangaroos and Southcity on Saturday while Brothers hosts Tumut on Sunday while Young makes the big trip to Albury.
While in Southern Inland, Waratahs are looking to hold onto second spot when they head to Griffith, CSU and Ag College both return to action in the university grudge match while Tumut hosts Albury.
