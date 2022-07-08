The Daily Advertiser
Smashing breakthrough for Hallcroft after run of outs

By Courtney Rees
HOLDING ON: Smash It edges out Sasha to win her first race since August on Friday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Smash It brought up her second win in three years to narrowly deny Sasha a second win for the week at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

