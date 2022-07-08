Smash It brought up her second win in three years to narrowly deny Sasha a second win for the week at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Taking advantage of a strong early tempo, Smash swooped around the outside before just holding off her rival to win by halfhead.
It was her first win since August, when she won resuming from almost two years off the track for trainer-driver Shane Hallcroft.
After placings three and four starts back, Hallcroft thought she really appreciated the tempo after drifting back to the tail of the field.
"She has been racing without a lot of luck and I thought she would be hard to beat last week but I drove her a bit ordinary," Hallcroft said.
"She's a lot better horse when she i\sn on the fence and you don't do a lot of work with her and as it panned it when they went the 27 first quarter it brought her into play.
"I do like her and I think she can be competitive even when she gets up the ladder a little bit if she can get sucked along up the fence."
While the win was a long time coming, Smash It set a new career best mile rate of 1:56.8 with her narrow victory.
She's won four of her 34 starts with another 11 placings.
Smash It was destined for the breeding barn, but Hallcroft hopes she can take advantage of her drop in grade after 22 starts without success.
"She'll have one more season as we've got too many broodmares," he said.
"She's lucked out so will have one more go before being bred.
"We bought her to be a broodmare in the long term but the way things have panned out she's got down the ladder far enough that I think she can still keep picking up prizemoney."
The win was also a breakthrough for Hallcroft.
The 43-year-old won his first race since January.
Meanwhile Trevor White extended his good run with two-year-old Speculating winning at his third start.
Full-brother, and last-start group one winner, Defiant will have his first run for new trainer, White's niece, Ashley Hart at Menangle on Saturday.
Defiant is the former Junee girl's first runner.
