Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have made three changes to their side as they prepare to face ladder leaders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Saturday.
Tim Smith, Zac Wiencke and Trent Cohalan all return to the side ahead of the important matchup with the suspended Brayden Ambler to miss the game as well as Nick McCormack and Wes Clark.
MCUE coach Jeremy Rowe said the three inclusions were an important addition to his side.
"They are three pretty handy inclusions," Rowe said
"Tim Smith coming back is huge for us, it really balances our side up and it creates a bit of a domino effect with what we do with some other players.
"Zac Wiencke due to the nature of his work roster has only had the one game so far but his leg speed, agility and x-factor is something that we are excited to bring back into the lineup.
"Trent Cohalan was playing some really good footy before he went out of the side and as assistant and midfield coach he is just really important to the structure and the way we sort of shape up."
MCUE enter the match on the back of a thrilling one point victory over Wagga Tigers last Saturday, and although Rowe was pleased with the comeback he knows that his side will need to start much better against GGGM.
"No doubt we are looking to start much better and make it a better four quarter performance," he said.
"Ganmain are the best performed team in the comp to this point and they command respect by way of their performances so far this year.
"I would say if we perform in the way that we did in the first three quarters against them, the game would be well and truly put to bed and we wouldn't have the opportunity to come back like we did on the weekend."
Rowe rewatched the game footage during the week and said upon review he was able to pick up a lot of positives out of the game as well as some areas that they needed to improve upon.
"I thought we were very wasteful in front of goal," he said.
"Our second last kick or last kick before going inside fifty was often a little bit messy and we probably didn't have good representation at the fall of the ball.
"But outside of those three factors I feel like we played some good footy and we were able to identify many more positives out of those first three quarters than I expected."
GGGM have also been forced to make a couple of changes ahead of the clash with Tom Anderson and Dylan Cook both out of the Lions team as Luke Walsh and Shannon Butterfield come in.
MCUE will be hoping for a closer contest this time around against the Lions after being handed a 95 point belting by GGGM in round three.
