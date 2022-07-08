The state's peak business organisation has called for immediate action as a slate of major building projects in the Riverina-Murray region could see local labour and housing shortages be further tested.
In a report released this week, Business NSW said that "alarm bells are ringing across regional NSW" in light of needing appropriate coordination over large infrastructure projects pulling at similar resources like workforce and accommodation.
Advertisement
The six biggest infrastructure projects in the Riverina-Murray region, which include Snowy 2.0, Hume Link and the Inland Rail, are estimated to be worth over $14 billion.
Business NSW Regional Manager for Riverina-Murray Anthony McFarlane said that while the region welcomed major infrastructure projects, they can expose housing issues and a "finite labour pool to call on".
"Everyone's realised that the Riverina-Murray is the place to be and the place to invest in," he said.
"When you look at this unprecedented pipeline of project activity, it is an amazing opportunity and time for the region, and the jobs that will be created off the back of that.
"But in balancing that growth is the consequential pressures that that puts on housing and also the workforce at a time of full employment."
To combat this, Mr McFarlane called for urgent coordination and communication between players involved in the range of major projects, from different levels of government to private companies and education providers.
"So that the local community gets to leverage the most out of this period in its history," he said.
"That coordination could look like projects coming together and forming ideas around housing supply, for example, they might be able to share or contribute to new housing stock.
"There's the opportunity for workforce to go from project to project where there is more thinking put around that at a time in a tight labour market."
Ladex Construction Group managing director Richard Pottie described the situation facing the region as a "bitter sweet problem". "We really need the work in the pipeline," he said.
"However, we need to get all the different levels of agencies talking, communicating with each other, so this skill shortage that we're currently facing doesn't get to a point that we can't service these projects that are coming."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Pottie said the usual response to an issue like labour shortages won't work in the region's current state.
"The quick answer is to bring contractors in from out of town but there is no accommodation available for outside contractors," he said. "That's just this knock-on problem that we've got right now."
Mr Pottie, who will be involved in some of the upcoming major projects, said ideas like repurposable construction camps for workers could help address concerns.
Transgrid, a company involved with major projects in the region, has begun construction on the $1.8 billion EnergyConnect, building 700km of new transmission infrastructure between the SA border and Wagga.
Advertisement
Addressing local housing issues, a Transgrid spokesperson said the company is currently constructing five workers' camps in NSW locations between Wentworth and Lockhart, and using an existing camp.
"The vast majority of workers for the project will be accommodated in the purpose-built temporary work camps," they said. "This approach is intended to reduce pressure on the local rental market and commercial accommodation.
"We recognise that the housing constraints is a concern for the community and we are investigating additional measures Transgrid can take to assist in this regard."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.