Coolamon have been boosted by the return of four key players for their clash against Wagga Tigers on Saturday.
Joe Redfern, Jeremy Sykes, Shae Darcy and Campbell Mattingly are all back into the side to face the Tigers with the Hoppers looking to bounce back strongly after going down to ladder leaders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong last Sunday by 27 points.
Advertisement
Coolamon have slipped to third on the RFL ladder following the loss to GGGM and Hoppers co-coach Mark Carroll is well aware of how important it is for his side to get back on the winners list against the Tigers.
"It's a very important game for both clubs," Carroll said.
"Obviously we went down to Ganmain last week and we looking to make amends for that and get back on the winning list.
"It doesn't get any easier, you go from Ganmain to Tigers who are playing very good football at the minute and it will be a good challenge for us."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The next few weeks will be challenging for Coolamon with the Hoppers to face fellow finals contenders Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Turvey Park after their clash with the Tigers on Saturday.
The Hoppers are also expected to have Allister Clarke return to the side in the next few weeks from a quad injury.
Equal on points with second placed Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Carroll knows that all his team can do is go out and try and win games of football.
"We are in the position now where we have got to try and get the four points every week," he said.
"It's a pretty tough competition and we have got a pretty hard month ahead of us.
"This weekend is just one of them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.