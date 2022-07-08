The ongoing ban on the movement of bees due to an outbreak of the varroa mite could cost the southern Murray Darling Basin half a billion dollars.
As of Thursday, 34 premises had been infected with the deadly virus-carrying mite at sites across the Hunter, Central Coast and Narrabri areas, and it remains illegal to move bees anywhere across NSW.
Almond Board of Australia chief executive Tim Jackson said that the billion-dollar almond industry relies nearly entirely on bee pollination and this year's crop could be lost if a government permit system to move bees is not put in place soon.
"Those NSW bees are critical to pollination which starts in August," he said.
Mr Jackson said NSW bees make up 45 per cent of commercial beehives on the east coast, and this year almond growers need about 300,000 hives across Victoria, NSW and South Australia.
"The people we are working with at the control centre up in Newcastle are aware that we need some clarity and to have a permit system in place by July 24," he said.
Mr Jackson said the window for pollination was slim, and if "the bees are not there at the right time" it will be missed.
"Without them, half our crop doesn't get pollinated, this year that represents about $500 million worth of product."
The lack of pollination would be "economically devastating" for growers and their communities, he said.
The Riverina will be particularly hard hit as the region is the third largest producer of almonds, worth $111 million to the region's economy.
Griffith grower James Callipari said it was a worrying time. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't," he said.
Mr Callipari said it "will be devastating to local businesses" if pollination is missed. However, he is trying to remain positive.
"We're fortunate in the fact that we've got three weeks up our sleeve where things can be put in place to allow movement in hives," he said.
It's not just nut growers that will be affected. It's estimated one in every three mouthfuls of food we eat is a result of bee pollination.
NSW deputy chief plant protection officer Chris Anderson said bees were responsible for $14.2 billion worth of value to pollinated industries across the country every year.
Barbara Bartholomew - who runs Glendale Citrus and Hazelnut Orchard at Sandigo, west of Wagga - said her orange crop could dwindle by 50 per cent without commercial bee pollination.
"It's massive, not only to us, but all horticulture," she said.
Ms Bartholomew said she felt lucky as her land was right on the Murrumbidgee River, so it gets a small amount of pollination from wild native bees.
However, she does fear for growers across the region.
"It's a huge, huge worry for everybody," she said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
