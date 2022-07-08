The Daily Advertiser

Griffith almond grower James Callipari said It 'will be devastating to local businesses', if pollination is missed this year

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
Updated July 8 2022 - 9:30am, first published 8:30am
STAY POSITIVE: Griffith almond grower James Callipari is holding onto the hope that NSW bees will make pollination this year. Picture: Monty Jacka

The ongoing ban on the movement of bees due to an outbreak of the varroa mite could cost the southern Murray Darling Basin half a billion dollars.

