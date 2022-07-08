East Wagga-Kooringal hopes to begin the road to finals on the right note when they host North Wagga in the local derby at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
The second-placed Hawks come in off the bye and will begin their final six-week stretch before finals with a clash against their cross-town rivals.
Advertisement
Heath Northey and Dan McCarthy return from injury and suspension, respectively, for the Saints game and coach Matt Hard is looking forward to building into what he hopes is a finals series, and a successful one at that.
"We probably limped into the bye," Hard said.
"The week off's been good for everybody I think so hopefully the next couple of weeks we can start to build up some good form running into hopefully a finals series."
North Wagga is one of just two teams to get the better of the Hawks this season.
The Saints came from behind to defeat EWK by four points in a round four thriller at McPherson Oval earlier in the year.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Hard said the biggest thing that day reiterated was the importance of applying pressure to North Wagga.
"They probably played how we thought they'd play. We probably didn't execute it as well as we would have liked and didn't pressure the opposition as much as we would have liked," Hard said of the lessons from the round four loss.
"We'll put a big emphasis on that this week, on really applying pressure to the ball carrier and hopefully we can reduce the turnovers by hand and foot. We'll try and minimise that."
Hard said a win over North Wagga heading into finals would be nice but is not a necessity.
"I mean you want to go into a finals series confident you can beat everybody that you may come up against. That would be great for that to happen but if it doesn't, it's not the worst thing in the world," he said.
"We're a proud footy club that want to stand up against good sides so that's our ultimate test (on Saturday) and we'll take it from there.
"If we do get the chance to win (on Saturday) that would be great but if we don't, we'll go back to work and work on our deficiencies and continue to improve.
"At the end of the day, it's a four point game (on Saturday) and that's what we're playing for."
After getting Hayden Nelson back in the last-start win over Temora, and Heath Northey and Dan McCarthy this week, the Hawks should be boosted by the return of Jarrad Boumann and Luke Cuthbert next week against The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Cayden Winter comes back in for North Wagga on Saturday, while Josh May and Mitch Mattingly are also inclusions for Ky Hanlon, Corey Watt and Jackson Connolly.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.