The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

East Wagga-Kooringal hope to kick off their six-week stretch to finals with a win over North Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
July 8 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIMELY RETURN: Heath Northey flies for a mark against North Wagga at McPherson Oval earlier in the year. He will return from injury for East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

East Wagga-Kooringal hopes to begin the road to finals on the right note when they host North Wagga in the local derby at Gumly Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.