Albury's hopes of overturning its biggest loss of the season hasn't been helped by injuries.
The border club are still without Jon Huggett and Nathan Darby after their win over Brothers a forrtnight ago as they prepare for a big test against Young at Greenfield Park on Sunday.
The Cherrypickers hammered the visitors 50-14 in round two on April 30.
Coming off a 18-4 loss to Tumut, things don't get any easier.
"We've got a few troops down as well, so it's not going to be an easy game, but we'll definitely be having a crack," captain-coach Robbie Byatt said.
Byatt is hoping trying to limit the influence of the Cornish brothers can help stem the flow.
"They move the ball really fast and get the ball to the edges really quickly, which is something we've been working on with our defensive line," Byatt said.
"They've got very big forwards so they can get a roll on and they then shift the ball very quickly.
"With the Cornish brothers in the halves they have a heap of class and they look to go to their centre on that side, they're quality players so you've got to shut them down and get in their faces early."
