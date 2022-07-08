Two men charged after drugs and weapons allegedly found in raids

Two Riverina men have been charged with a range of offences after a search for firearms allegedly turned up drugs, cash, stolen goods and weapons.
Police raided two properties in Leeton on Thursday to enforce a Firearms Prohibition Orders.
Just before 10am on Thursday a 23-year-old man was arrested at Leeton Police Station and served with a Firearms Prohibition Order.
"A subsequent search of a property on Banksia Avenue, Leeton, uncovered cannabis and methamphetamine, as well as prescription medication and items allegedly consistent with the supply of prohibited drugs," a NSW Police statement said.
"Police also seized cash and an electronic stun device."
The man was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, and one count each of possess prohibited weapon without permit, and possessing a prescribed restricted substance.
About the same time, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District attended a home on Park Avenue, Leeton, and arrested a 27-year-old man.
"During a search of the premises, police seized a metal stock, crossbow, a gel blaster and ammunition, electronic devices, prohibited drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime," a NSW Police statement said.
The man was taken to Leeton Police Station where he was charged with six offences including drug and restricted substance possession, having suspected stolen goods at a premises, dealing with proceeds of rime, using prohibited weapons and acquiring ammunition in breach of a Firearms Prohibition Order.
Both men - who Police said were known to each other - were refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Friday.
