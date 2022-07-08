CSU are looking to make a big statement in their clash against Ag College, but don't want to get wrapped up in the university rivalry.
Reddies will have a new look for the clash at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday with special white kits designed to support the Black Dog Institute.
Advertisement
Co-coach Danny Edwards is hoping for the side to rise to the big occasion but wants to see them do it with their game style rather than being hyped up for the clash.
"This week we've tried not to focus too much on the Aggies-Reddies rivalry but focus on how we can improve our game and reward ourselves by playing good rugby," Edwards said.
"A lot of the games this season we've only missed out by our own mistakes.
"The rugby has been good but we're just not finishing it off and scoring those tries to get the wins.
"We've really been working hard this week on rewarding ourselves, putting ourselves in positions so we can score those tries and trying not to hype up the day as it can go either of two ways.
"You can be too hot for the rivalry or you can concentrate on your rugby and get the win that way."
READ MORE
Ball retention and finding the right time for their plays are things Edwards believes will really help turn around a tough start to the season.
However CSU also have to turn around their form with two-time Bill Castle Medal winner Liam Krautz.
Krautz has had two surgeries after breaking his ankle in their most recent loss against Wagga City.
He leaves a big hole to fill but Edwards isn't looking for just one man to fill the void, instead he hopes the whole team lifting will be just what they need.
"It's a big blow to the team and he's going to be a big loss but you can't base your team and you can't base your wins around one player," he said.
"We're just hoping everyone else puts their hands up and continues to play rugby like Liam did for us and fills that gap. Hopefully we can start getting some wins on the board for the next part of the season."
Reddies have also made a couple of changes as they look to out muscle the smaller Ag College side.
With Luke Seruwaqa and Faupula Fangupo coming in, Edwards hopes it will give the team some more firepower to bring up their second win of the season.
Both the first grade and women's teams will wear the special jumpers which will be auctioned off after the game to support the Black Dog Institute.
Advertisement
The women's side has only lost once this season but head into the clash without an in-form Ellen McIntyre.
McIntyre injured her shoulder a forfeit again but coach Andy Bedford hopes not having the speedster will see Reddies revert to the more structured game style he's trying to employ.
"I'd like to think we've got a lot of depth and players in the back line that can score from long range as well but it means we will hopefully play more towards what we are trying to achieve - that's a team performance not only one-out long range stuff," Bedford said.
"That's what I'm trying to do anyway."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.