The Rock-Yerong Creek and Marrar will both debut teenagers on Saturday.
Cameron Terlich will make his debut for the Magpies in the game against Temora at Nixon Park.
Advertisement
Terlich's senior debut will be a special one after he joined the Magpies to follow a family tradition.
"It's pretty special to be honest," TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken said.
"Mitch's family have all played for the club and he'll now come in for his first senior game for the club and he's not even 17 yet."
Terlich, Dean Biermann and Mitch Stephenson come in, with Jordie Kemp, Joe Hancock and Ted Fellows out.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Meantime at Marrar, Matt Rynehart will make his senior debut against Coleambally on Saturday as the Bombers celebrate their annual 'Reidy's Round' at Langtry Oval.
Rynehart will be the fifth Marrar under 17s player to debut this season, joining Coby Bourke, Jake Hinds, Jordan Saffery and Caleb Walker to play a first grade game.
Rynehart and Zac Lewis come into the Marrar team that is chasing nine wins on the trot, with Billy Toy and Dan O'Reilly (both unavailable) out.
Coleambally have also made two changes as they chase a third win in a row. Bennett and Chase Neutze and Kyle Bennett come in.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.