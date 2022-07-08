The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

The Rock-Yerong Creek's Cameron Terlich and Marrar's Matt Rynehart to make senior debuts in Farrer League round 13

MM
By Matt Malone
July 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Rynehart

The Rock-Yerong Creek and Marrar will both debut teenagers on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.