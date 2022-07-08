Southern Inland teams - round 13

Saturday, Exies Oval, 3.15pm
Griffith
1 Blake Theunissen (c), 2Talilotu Uoifalelahi, 3 Mosese Fosita, 4 Mitchell White, 5 Mahoni Lualua, 6 Reni Marela Kirirua, 7 Simon Star, 8 Andries De Meyer, 9 Isimeli Tukuna, 10 Vaea Mateo, 11 Daryl Sofai, 12 Daniel Bozic, 13 Andrew Fauoo, 14 Thomas Lynch, 15 Oleni Ngungutau
Waratahs
1 Apimeleki Kalouduna, 2 Emilio De Fanti, 3 Hayden Roache, 4 Charlie Sykes, 5 Bede Funnell, 6 Dugald Grieve, 7 Henry Chamberlain, 8 Harry Middlebrook, 9 Joshua Gemmell, 10 George Mallat, 11 Paula Nakabea, 12 Jayden Stanton, 13 Rob Selosse (c), 14 George Scott, 15 Lachie Day
Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 3.15pm
CSU
1 David Ah Lam, 2 Reilly Waugh-Smith, 3 Napolioni Masirewa, 4 Isaac Erbacher, 5 John McMahon, 6 Brandan Gilchrist, 7 Dean Smart, 8 Cameron Donoghue, 9 Brett Flanagan, 10 Trae Little, 11 Tyson Morgan, 12 Patrick Prest, 13 Aisea Lokotui Taukinukufili, 14 Niumaia Naiduki, 15 Jacob McIntosh
Ag College
1 Hamish Spackman, Pat Lemmich (c), 3 Harry Cooper, 4 Jack Marcus, 5 Tasman Kuhn, 6 Tom Heilman, 7 Will Quirico, 8 Alex Farquar, 9 Will Crawford, 10 Sam Nixon, 11 Ryan Greenaway, 12 Ethan Brien, 13 Josh Elworthy, 14 Mac Cusack, 15 Jack Wood
Saturday, Jarrah Oval, 3.15pm
Tumut
1 Will Kingwill, 2 Joeli Salusalumasi, 3 Iosefo Morisi, 4 Timoci Qodo Nasilasila, 5 Jon Carmody, 6 Cory Herrington, 7 Connor Swann, 8 Tasitumua Sala, 9 Jack Ketteringham, 10 Tate O'Donovan (c), 11 Aiden Thomas, 12 Sam Cava, 13 Nick McDonald, 14 Nemani Luvuivale, 15 Vincent Wise
Albury
1 Esera Molinul, 2 Luke Driver, 3 Patti Curtis, 4 Tom Rowan (c), 5 Will Burke, 6 Vuluruma Uraia, 7 Luke Rayner, 8 Ryan O'Sullivan, 9 Laufou Isaako, 10 Blake LeCornu, 11 Saila Vakarsu, 12 Milo Tuilaepa, 13 Ben Reid, 14 Reuben Sarkis
Saturday, Exies Oval, 12.55pm
Griffith
1 Cornelia Tanielu, 2 Seigia Seukeni, 3 Sagoifale Tufue, 4 Veronica Seukeni, 5 Veniana Caqusau, 6 Janiana Ravu, 7 Amelia Lolotonga (c), 8 Ua Ravu, 9 Fapiola Uoifalelahi, 10 Jacklyn Vidler
Waratahs
1 Amy Hart, 2 Harriet Elleman, 3 Ulamila Kuboutawa, 4 Yolanda Forsyth, 5 Crystal Atkinson, 6 Sophia Kirkby, 7 Holly Stephens, 8 Megan Pearson, 9 Andrea Noldin, 10 Amy Fowler
Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 2.20pm
CSU
1 Alana Hickey, 2 Tara Winbank, 3 Annie Holden, 4 Emma Forsyth, 5 Ivy Merlehan (c), 6 Sophie Thomson, 7 Shanae Pope, 8 Georgia Roberts, 9 Biola Dawa, 10 Dana Seward
Ag College
1 Georgia Jackson, 2 Em Hayden, 3 Ava Castarello, 4 Liz Young, 5 Sophia Janota, 6 Jess Ryan, 7 Em Lavis, 8 Meg Seis, 9 Tess Goods, 10 Paige Mellowes
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
