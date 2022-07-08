WAGGA police are calling on community members to help with the investigation of a break and enter into a Wagga school.
It is being reported that a classroom at Mater Dei Primary School, located on Gregadoo Road, Lake Albert was broken into earlier in the week.
Advertisement
Police said they have been told the incident likely occurred between Monday afternoon and 7am Tuesday morning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District were notified and commenced inquiries.
Police said no property is believed to have been stolen from the school.
Police are asking residents who may have information, including nearby residents and businesses with CCTV or anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time of the incident, to call Wagga Police Station on 6922 2599.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.