Wagga councillor donates recent pay rise to local homeless charity

Cr Foley handed over the entirety of his annual pay bump to St Vincent de Paul's Edel Quinn

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
July 8 2022 - 5:00am
A month after Wagga councillors voted near-unanimously to give themselves a pay rise, Councillor Richard Foley has donated his increase to a local homeless charity.

Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

