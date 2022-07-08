Wagga councillor donates recent pay rise to local homeless charity

A month after Wagga councillors voted near-unanimously to give themselves a pay rise, Councillor Richard Foley has donated his increase to a local homeless charity.
On Friday Morning Cr Foley handed over the entirety of his annual pay bump, approximately $2500, to local homeless shelter Edel Quinn.
"I donated, ex the super, my pay rise, as a good gesture that shows a bit of spirit for the community," he said.
"I think it's a great organisation, they've been around for many years and they do a lot of goods work looking after the homeless men in this district.
"They don't get enough assistance in my eyes and I'd like the community to come forward and do more to support them."
And in the wake of recent events with the homeless out at Wilks Park, Cr Foley said places such as Edel Quinn are more important than ever.
"It's just collided at the same time as the pay rise came literally went through last week," he said.
"Obviously we've had a lot of turmoil this past week with the Wilks Park incident and I think it's time for people to stop all the recriminations.
"Lets get on with working together across agencies, across governments and all sides of politics and lets see what we can do as a community."
Team leader of accommodations at Edel Quinn Joshua Haworth said that the donation will help many in the community.
"Any donation of this size helps tremendously. Especially with attempts to really move towards helping more of the rough sleeping community, like with our breakfast club. Any donations to the breakfast club direct helps people like at Wilks Park," he said.
And for Cr Foley, the donation shows the community that we are all in this together, and at a time when the cost of living looks set to increase further, we have to stick together.
"I call on the wider community to come up with solutions ... I think waiting around for governments to come up with the money and the goods for people just takes too long," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
