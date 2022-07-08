WAGGA trainer Chris Heywood has made the shock decision to shut down his stable.
This week's shift in track work times at Murrumbidgee Turf Club proved the final straw for Heywood as he closed the doors on his training business, effective immediately.
Heywood has been a trainer within the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) for the past 19 years, firstly at Harden, Young and then at Wagga for the past 10 years.
Heywood became the first Wagga-based trainer in decades to win the SDRA premiership in 2014-15, ending the long-running reign of Brett Cavanough.
The 48-year-old said it was an incredibly difficult decision to come to.
"Very tough. It's gutted me, there's no two doubts about that," Heywood said.
"I would have liked to go out on a way that I wanted to go out, not this way but my hands are tied so it has to be done."
The majority of Heywood's staff are university students, leaving him with a shortage of track work riders under the new hours of 6.45am-10.45am.
Heywood said the track work move was the primary factor behind his decision.
"It is. I've gone from having 24 horses back to 14 and I'd have to go back to less because I can't get riders," he said.
Heywood has spent the last two days sourcing alternative arrangements for the horses he had in work.
Four horses, including stable star Blitzar, are off to Matt Dale at Canberra, while Craig Widdison, Shane Bloomfield and Gratz Vella are also set to take on former members of Heywood's team.
Heywood, who began riding track work as a 14-year-old, said he will miss the industry.
"When you do it for as long as you have, there's no two doubts you're going to miss it," he said.
"I'm going to miss my staff, my staff are wonderful, and I'm going to miss my horses. You get attached to them quite easily, it's the same with the staff, you get attached to them and you love having them around.
"I've also had great support from my owners, who I can't thank enough."
Heywood named the likes of High Opinion, Blitzar, Class Clown, Fermanagh Lad, Leucura and Norm's Bridle as the best horses he's trained over his 19-year training career.
He trained 252 winners, with 52 of those coming with his son Nick in the saddle.
Heywood said he has a lot to be proud of.
"I've won an SDRA premiership, I've won Wagga premierships, I've had a horse in the Country Championships final. I'm pretty happy with what I've done," he said.
"I'm proud of what my kids (Nick and Brittney) have achieved.
"There are other things I would have liked to have done but later down the track that might be possible.
"I've been gutted a lot in this game, there's highs and lows, but when you get kicked in the guts when you shouldn't get kicked in the guts, it's hard.
"Winning the premiership was good because there's some good trainers around here but the game is getting harder."
Heywood is unsure what the future holds but has not ruled out a return to training at some stage down the track.
"Definitely not but I'd be highly surprised if it was at Wagga," he said.
"I'll chill for a few weeks and get my head around it all. I've still got horses in paddock that have got to go into work, I've got to sort it all out.
"My ultimate goal would be to go somewhere else with just a smaller team. I'll take a short break and reassess."
