Daniel Foley is looking to make sure Kangaroos stay in touch with the top five up against former club Southcity on Saturday.
After coming through the ranks at hometown club Junee, the representative fullback made the switch to the Bulls last year.
Now he's at the back for Kangaroos looking to help the club to their third win of the season.
"It's a must-win game for us so we'll definitely be going out there looking to put some points on them boys," Foley said.
Foley played mostly in the centres for Southcity last year but is right back at home in the more familiar number one jersey.
A 38-16 win over Southcity is one of just two wins for the Wagga side this year, with the other coming against Brothers.
It sees Kangaroos sitting sixth, three points behind Albury with five games left to play.
However Foley is confident the team can be more competitive in the back end of the season if they can find some more consistency.
That needs to start at Equex Centre on Saturday.
"We haven't been too far away in a lot of the games that we've lost," he said.
"It's only been six or 10 points here or there so we aren't too far off the mark.
"It just took us a little while to gel and a few second half lapses from us have seen teams run away with it."
Just last week they only trailed second-placed Young by eight points with around 20 minutes to play before the Cherrypickers reeled off four quick tries to see the scoreline blow out at Alfred Oval.
That effort was coming off a 14-0 loss to Tumut at Twickenham.
"If we can get a couple of wins together and sneak into the five anything can happen once you get into finals," Foley said.
"I think we can go toe-to-toe with the top teams on our day if we play 80 minutes of footy.
"I think we can give them a shake."
There have been plenty of personnel changes since Foley was at Southcity last year with only a couple of former teammates still in the side.
Foley doesn't want to underestimate the Bulls but has been enjoying the switch.
"It's been good, everyone has been super inviting, helpful and really understanding with my work being all over the place that I can't always make training," he said.
"They've been really good."
Kangaroos have named an unchanged line up coming off their loss to Young.
However Southcity will be boosted by the return of Steven Tracey at fullback for the clash while captain-coach Kyle McCarthy will switch his role after shifting into hooker.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
