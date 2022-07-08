Saturday 2.10pm at Gumly Oval
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: N Curran, J Lenisaurua, N Scott
HB: H Nelson, T Garner, J Cooper
C: H Leddin, K Rowbotham, J Piercy
HF: R Bourne, W Thomas, D McCarthy
F: B Argus, J Beets, J Turner
Foll: K North-Flanagan, H Northey, H Fitzsimmons
Int: K Argus, T McLachlan, D Smallwood
NORTH WAGGA
B: J Flood, M Thomas, I Crouch
HB: E Winter, L Johnson, X Lyons
C: S Keith, K Flack, L Mauger
HF: B Keith, T Nejman, J May
F: B Alexander, N Dennis, C Winter
Foll: W Hurst, S Longmore, B Clarke
Int: K Hamblin, J Kerr, M Mattingly
In: J May, C Winter, M Mattingly
Out: C Watt, J Connolly, K Hanlon
Saturday 2.10pm at Ariah Park Sportsground
NORTHERN JETS
B: M Tidd, J Bray, J Griffin
HB: J Avis, B McKinnon, B Johnstone
C: H Grinter, S Clemson, N Doyle
HF: C Bell, C McCormack, J Harper
F: J Bell, M Wallis, J Roscarel
Foll: L Jones, S Fisher, J Fisher
Int: H Gaynor, H Collis, M Douglas
CSU
B: J McCulloch, N Myers, C Watt
HB: S Barrow, C Kelly, D Kennedy
C: W Archibald, M Findlay, J Collingridge
HF: S Marsden, D Rogers, J Bell
F: H Wakefield, J Ladd, B Browning
Foll: A Dickins, L Holmes, L Moore
Int: A Wallace, S Holgate, A Corrigan
In: N Myers, A Wallace
Out: S Severin, H Turner
Saturday 2.10pm Nixon Park
TEMORA
B: R Grant, L McKelvie, R Hubbard
HB: G McRae, K Shea, P Walker
C: B Moye, S Connelly, L Sinclair
HF: J Cullen, D Leary, A Ferguson
F: T Shea, J Reid, N Stimson
Foll: C Stacey, J Morton, I Reardon
Int: J Block, J Galloway, C Boyton
TRYC
B: J Cool, M Stephenson, S Wolter
HB: M Clark-Kell, C Cool, A Ridley
C: T Collins, R Budd, J Prestage
HF: M Cummins, D Biermann, T Hannam
F: W Adams, J Roberts, S Williams
Foll: N Budd, C Diessel, H White
Int: T Post, D Pieper, C Terlich
In: D Biermann, M Stephenson, C Terlich
Out: J Hancock, T Fellows, J Kemp
Saturday 2.10pm at Langtry Oval
MARRAR
B: M Stibbard, L Gray, F Jenkins
HB: J Reynolds, B Walker, J Hedington
C: W Keogh, C O'Donnell, C Bourke
HF: T Lawler, L James, S Emery
F: Z Lewis, J Hoey, Z Walgers
Foll: N Molkentin, J Jenkins, J Moye
Int: C Graetz, B Nevillle, M Rynehart
In: Z Lewis, M Rynehart
Out: B Toy, D O'Reilly
COLEAMBALLY
B: C Hayes, T Mannes, T Clark
HB: D Bennett, K Pete, J Buchanan
C: J Breed, M Hillier, D Peruzzi
HF: K Bennett, B Argus, H McKinnon
F: C Steele, J Hodge, K Woods
Foll: D Mader, B Hooper, L Hillier
Int: H Tooth, L Horton, C Neutze
Emg: N Graham, D Collier
In: K Bennett, C Neutze
Out: S Breed, L Peruzzi
MORE SPORT NEWS
Northern Jets
B: N Walker, M Seymour, Z Griffin
HB: B Cox, B McLean, E Lord
C: H Roscarel
HF: L Heard, O French
F: B Prentice, J King, N Fisher
Foll: W McKenzie, J Currie, R Walker
North Wagga
B: J Ellicot, L McGowan, S Croxton
HB: M Bradley, D Karlberg, R Donnelly
C: R Duncan, S Senior, J Spackman
HF: L Nilsen, W Harper, D Jolliffe
F: K Graf, Z Whyte, J Mills
Foll: M Jolliffe, J Koetz, J Connolly
Int: A Connell, H Schultz, J Barnes
CSU
B: J Vogan, S Severin, O Goulding
HB: A James, S Byrnes, H Morrison
C: J Steele, J Raves, H Robertson
HF: R Freuherdt, C Trevaskis, A Bartter
F: L Baker, R McNabb, J Williamson
Foll: J McKay, H Warwick, S Crozier
Int: T McGillvray, E Freemantle, R Findlay, C Thompson
EWK
B: D Fewson, C Anderson, B Duggan
HB: K Lewis, R Kendall, N Baker
C: T Adams, C Hommes, S Burge
HF: C Skillen, M Adams, M Frazier
F: C Depizza, J Jenkin, L Burton
Foll: I Walton, W Barby, L Adams
Int: L Piltz, B McCarthy, M Riddell, H Frazier
Northern Jets
B: J Speirs, W Gaynor, A Harper
HB: J Crofts, O French, B Smith
C: H Collis
HF: W Carmichael, J Hawthorne, W O'Hare
F: D Gaynor, C McCormack, T O'Dwyer
Foll: H Wells, J Bell, Z Dart
Int: B Edis
