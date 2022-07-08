The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Farrer League teams for round 13

MM
By Matt Malone
July 8 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG INCLUSION: Dean Biermann will return from a shoulder injury for The Rock-Yerong Creek against Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.

East Wagga-Kooringal v North Wagga

Saturday 2.10pm at Gumly Oval

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.