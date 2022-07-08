Group Nine teams - round 11

Saturday, Equex Centre, 2.35pm
Kangaroos
1 Daniel Foley, 2 Charlie Barton, 3 Jake Mascini, 4 Ned Cooper, 5 Ollie Hoksin, 6 Will Herring, 7 Tristan Wheeler, 8 Brayden Sharrock, 9 Bowie Foster, 10 Craig Field, 11 Ben Pembleton, 12 Nick Baker 13 James Smart, 14 Simione Naiduki, 15 Ryan Cronin, 16 Ben Cronin, 17 Jamie Brunton, 18 Matt Pike, 19 Tyson Williams
Southcity
1 Steven Tracey, 2 Clarrie Harris 3 Jumarne Little-Kearnes, Jordan Baker, 4 Jesse Fitzhenry, 5 Jarom Vakarewakobau, 6 Travis Smith, 7 Rogan Price, 8 Dana Ratu, 9 Kyle McCarthy, 10 Rebel Price, 11 Joel Tracey, 12 Tim Hurst, 13 Nick Skinner, 14 Jacob Levy, 15Brent Snowden, 16 Matthew Ward, 17 Jaelin Miles
Sunday, Equex Centre, 2.35pm
Brothers
1 James Morgan, 2 David Oti, 3 Mitch Bennett, 5 Zac Carey, 6 Troy Dargin, 7 Cade Price, 19 Clifford Morris, 9 Brody Rigg, 10 Rhys Weldon, 11 Bas Blackett, 12 James Hay, 13 Aaron Wynne, 14 Mitch McCauley, 15 Jacob Crossley, 16 Luke Gladman-Pitts
Tumut
1 Mitch Ivill, 2 Blake Maher, 3 Brayden Draber, 4 Tom Hickson, 5 Malik Aitken, 6 Dean Bristow, 7 Jordan Anderson, 20 Zac Masters, 9 Lachlan Bristow, 10 Jed Pearce, 11 Joe Roddy, 12 Tom Jeffery, 13 Adam Pearce, 14 Jordyn Maher, 17 Jacob Sturt, 18 Casey Lynch
Sunday, Greenfield Park, 2.35pm
Albury
1 Ty Fletcher, 2 Jade Duroux, 3 Sebastian Rapana, 4 Jackins Olam, 5 Lachlan Curtain Marlowe, 6 Paul Karaitiana, 7 Jack Mallinson, 8 Sam Collins, 9 Kieren Ford, 10 Matt Byatt, 11 Mason Fuller, 12 Harrison Reicher, 13 Robbie Byatt, 14 Jeremy Wiscombe, 15 Reece Clegg, 16 Connor McAleer
Young
1 Nic Hall, 2 Jake Veney, 3 Nick Cornish, 4 Tom Bush, 5 Boro Navori, 6 Tyler Cornish, 7 Mitch Cornish, 8 Aaron Slater, 9 Jesse Corcoran, 10 Jayke Hogan, 11 Josh Ayers, 12 Angus Smith, 13 Blake Hewitt, 15 Harry Fitzpatrick, 16 James Woolford, 19 Jake Walker, 20 Inoke Vunipola
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
