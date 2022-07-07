IT WILL be operation stop Matt Wallis when Charles Sturt University travel to Ariah Park on Saturday looking to take a giant step towards securing a finals spot.
The fifth-placed Bushpigs will be chasing a third straight win when they take on an out of form Northern Jets on Saturday.
The Jets have lost their last four games to drop from fifth to seventh and are coming off a loss to bottom-placed Coleambally last Saturday.
There is a lot at stake for both teams but CSU don't need reminding of their last meeting earlier in the year, when the Jets produced a six-goal final term to overrun the Bushpigs and record their first win at Peter Hastie Oval in six years.
"We fell away in the last quarter and probably didn't do enough earlier in the game," CSU coach Travis Cohalan said.
"I did a bit of a review on it this week and I think in the last quarter they kicked six goals to two and Wallis kicked three or four of them, we gave them too many good looks going their way.
"When you've got a gun forward, and Matt Wallis is the best forward in the comp these days, if you give him a good look, he's going to mark the footy and he's going to kick straight. He doesn't miss too many.
"Certainly this weekend we're going to have to limit his supply a lot more than when we did in the last quarter last time. I thought up until three-quarter-time last time we did a reasonable job at that but we fell away in the last quarter and we hung our back six out to dry quite frankly and when you give them really good looks going that way and they've got a gun like him sitting at full-forward, you're going to pay the price and we ended up paying the price on that occasion."
So Nick Myers, who was unavailable for last week's win over Barellan, will return for a second shot at Wallis.
"We've been really impressed with Nick at full-back this year," Cohalan said.
"Even back in the pre-season, if you go all the way back, he played on Trent Castles from Mango and did a reasonable job on Trent, who is probably the best forward in the Riverina.
"He's done some really big jobs for us this year, his toughest opponent has been Matt Wallis and I think Matt ended up with five that day but Nick probably had him at one or two at three-quarter-time so he was doing a good job and he'll get first crack but it won't just be up to him.
"We'll need to have a lot of dirty ball going in, the midfield battle is going to be huge, if we're losing the ball in there, or on transition if we're not putting enough pressure on, they're going to get clean looks, he's going to kick some goals so pressure will be a theme of the day throughout no doubt."
While the two teams are entering Saturday's clash with vastly different formlines, Cohalan said CSU is full of respect for the Jets.
"I rate them on their best form and they pushed Marrar, who I rate as the best team in the comp, to within two goals at Marrar, which is a massive effort and they've pushed East Wagga, they've beaten North Wagga. They've had some really good results," he said.
"They probably weren't having their best game of footy against us earlier in the year, and they would probably be the first to admit it, but they turned it on and they got over the top of us so I certainly think they're in that conversation, as we are, as Barellan are, as one of the teams who should be fighting for fourth, fifth spot on the ladder.
"We have a great deal of respect for them and whenever you've got a team with Matt Wallis in it, that's going to take you a long way anyway."
