"Certainly this weekend we're going to have to limit his supply a lot more than when we did in the last quarter last time. I thought up until three-quarter-time last time we did a reasonable job at that but we fell away in the last quarter and we hung our back six out to dry quite frankly and when you give them really good looks going that way and they've got a gun like him sitting at full-forward, you're going to pay the price and we ended up paying the price on that occasion."

