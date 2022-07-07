Mangoplan-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes player Brayden Ambler will sit out this weekend's clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong after accepting a one week ban.
Ambler was reported for rough conduct after an incident with Wagga Tigers player Shaun Flanigan during MCUE's thrilling one point win last Saturday.
Advertisement
The incident was graded as careless with high contact and medium impact and such attacted a two-week suspension but Ambler accepted the one-match ban this week with an early guilty plea.
The decision means that Ambler will be available to play next Sunday when MCUE head to Coolamon to clash against the Hoppers.
Ambler has only returned to the MCUE side in recent weeks after missing the majority of the first half of the season through a knee injury.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
MCUE will be looking for a much improved performance against GGGM this weekend after going down by 95 points earlier in the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.