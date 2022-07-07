The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

MCUE's Brayden Ambler to miss Saturday's clash with Ganmain through suspension

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 7 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIDELINED: Brayden Ambler will sit out this Saturday's clash.

Mangoplan-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes player Brayden Ambler will sit out this weekend's clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong after accepting a one week ban.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.