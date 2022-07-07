Girls tackling new challenges on pathway

With Canberra Raiders coming into an expanded NRLW competition, some young Riverina talent got the chance to hone in their rugby league skills.
Around 70 girls took part in the Riverina Girls Raiders Masterclass at Equex Centre on Thursday.
It's hoped the clinic for girls 12 to 18 can help create pathways for local talent to make a name for themselves in the ever expanding women's competitions.
"It's super exciting for girls in this area to no longer have to travel to Sydney or further to play in the NRLW," NRL development officer Courtney Barratt said.
"It's just another opportunity for girls to participate in rugby league and days like this are only going to get bigger and happen more often.
"It's an exciting time for girls in the Riverina."
Tackling was a big focus of the clinic with most of the girls coming from a leaguetag background.
However there will be more opportunities for games with the Katrina Fanning Cup competition to start next term.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
