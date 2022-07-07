Wagga Tigers will head into this Saturday's must win clash against Coolamon without one of their star midfielders with Shaun Flanigan to sit out the match.
Flanigan clashed heads with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes player Brayden Ambler during last Saturday's loss to MCUE with both players leaving the ground following the incident.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson confirmed that Flanigan would not take part in this Saturday's game against the Hoppers.
"He obviously copped a pretty decent head knock," Stephenson said.
"He won't play this week, the club takes a pretty strong approach to head knocks.
"It's not something that we like to risk, he can have his 10 day break and come back and reassess after that."
The last time the two sides met was in round three where an inaccurate Coolamon took a narrow six point victory over the Tigers after kicking 5.17 for the afternoon.
However this Saturday's encounter should be a much higher scoring battle between the two sides.
The Tigers head into the clash against Coolamon on the back of some good form over the last couple of weeks, with the side taking an unexpected victory over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong two weeks ago and just falling short against MCUE last Saturday.
They sit sixth on the ladder, three wins behind both MCUE and Turvey Park with victory against the Hoppers keeping their fading finals chances alive.
"In terms of finals ambitions every game at the moment is big for us," Stephenson said.
"But really at the moment our goal is not necessarily focussing on finals or even results from the weekend.
"We are just worrying about the type of footy that we are playing and we have been pretty pleased with probably the last four or five weeks barring the Turvey Park game."
Stephenson has been impressed with how his side has played in recent weeks and even though they let slip a three quarter time 32-point lead last Saturday they could still take a lot out of the match.
"The boys still played some really good footy so there are some good signs," he said.
"Although we didn't get the job done against Mango you can take something out of the game.
"For three quarters we well and truly controlled that game but ended up finding a way to let Mango in the game and then got overran by them in the last quarter.
"So there are things to work on but there's a lot of things to like as well."
Flanigan won't be the only one missing out for the Tigers with duo Jesse Manton and Brayden Bigham both also unavailable.
Back into the side will come Patrick Ryan and Arshpreet Singh who both played in the win over GGGM.
