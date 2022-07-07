Jordan McLean has been denied his first NSW jumper after a training mishap.
The Young product was set to make his State of Origin debut in the series decider on Wednesday before injury struck.
Advertisement
A hamstring complaint ruled the 30-year-old out on Thursday.
His place in the side has been taken by Newcastle prop Jacob Saifiti, who has been recalled to the squad after initally being released to play for Newcastle on Friday.
It's a big blow for McLean.
"My career has been full of ups and downs," McLean said.
"I've kind of gotten used to it but I thought there might be a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.
"The hardest thing will be telling my family. I was looking forward to the opportunity but it wasn't to be."
READ MORE
McLean was 18th man for the Blues in 2017, the same season he won a premiership with Melbourne and played six games for Australia, including coming off the bench in the World Cup final victory.
However this was set to be his return to the representative arena off the back of a big season for North Queensland.
The 30-year-old was going to become the fifth oldest debutant for NSW after being named in the extended squad for game two.
McLean will have scans to determine the extent of the injury and his next availability for the Cowboys.
The withdrawal is the latest hurdle for the Blues in the lead-up for game three after Nicho Hynes, who was also part of their initial 23-strong squad tested positive to COVID on Wednesday.
However there is still a strong Riverina contingent in the side with Temora junior Liam Martin set to start in the second row while fellow Young product Angus Crichton will come off the bench.
Both were part of the 44-12 victory in game two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.