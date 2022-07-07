Key losses for Waratahs ahead of tough road trip

Waratahs are looking to hold onto second spot on the ladder when they travel to take on Griffith, but will have to do so without a number of key players.
Captain Harry Hosegood and five-eighth Gerard McTaggart will both miss the clash at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
Irish import Luke Sweeney and David Capp are also out of the side who sit three points above Griffith on the ladder.
Coach Jonno Andreou hopes the side can regroup for the important clash and keep themselves in the box seat to finishing second.
"It's an important game for us as they can jump us on the ladder quite quickly and then we've got City next week and WAC (Ag College)," Andreou said.
"They are three really important clashes for us to stay in the top two.
"It's definitely an important one for us to win, and then next week and the week after.
"We want to go into the two byes with four wins."
READ MORE
Harry Hosegood is again sidelined with a shoulder complaint, Sweeney suffered a corked thigh in the win over Albury last week while McTaggart and Capp are both unavailable.
Harry Middlebrook returns while Bede Funnell is back for a cameo while on university holidays after playing second grade last week.
Andreou has resisted making big changes to the back line to cover the loss of McTaggart.
Instead George Mallat will move off the wing into the playmaking role.
"Even though he plays on the wing he's still a key playmaker for us anyway," Andreou said.
"The only thing that will change is him sitting in the defensive line.
"I know he's small but he makes his tackles and plays a real 10 role for us anyway."
Paula Nakabea comes into the side on the wing.
Depth is also a concern for Waratahs who have already forfeited their third grade clash, after also forfeiting last week, while seconds are also short on numbers.
Advertisement
Meanwhile both Albury and Tumut will be desperate to close the gap on the top four when they face off at Murrayfield while CSU and Ag College both return to action.
Ag College are out to bounce back from a surprise loss to Tumut and ensure they remain in the top four while CSU would love nothing more than a win in the university showdown at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Reddies are also using the occasion to hold their charity day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.