Sasha out to strike again on quick back up

Norm Jerrick is chasing two wins for the week with Sasha.
After leading all the way at Leeton on Tuesday, the four-year-old mare lines up at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Advertisement
After finding plenty of trouble so far this season, and causing some herself, the Yarragundry trainer was pleased to see things go to plan.
"She had a bit of luck, she led and he (Jackson Painting) drove her really well," Jerrick said.
"She's never led in her races before but she went quite well.
"She got to the lead as she's got a fair bit of gate speed but we've always handed up as she comes off the back of a horse a lot better than she will lead but there wasn't much off the front at Leeton with speed so we thought we had better lead."
READ MORE
Sasha was able to take advantage of barrier one to bring up her fourth career win.
She's drawn five and while she's usually a good beginning, Jerrick is unsure of whether to repeat the same tactics or not.
"Wagga is a bit of a worry as it's such a big track and they can get at you if you are not real honest in front so I'm not real sure," he said.
"I'll have to talk to the driver (Adam Richardson) and see what he thinks."
Jerrick has also come up with barrier one with his other runner.
The mare was able to win at Swan Hill for Russell Jack before moving to the Riverina, where she has been placed in two of her five starts.
However Jerrick is concerned she may not have the gate speed to take advantage of her good draw.
"That's the best draw she's had since I've had her and she's honest and likes the 2200 but lacks a bit of real high gate speed," he said.
"That's her worry so I'm not real sure where we will finish up there but we'll get out as quick as we can and hopefully we don't get three back (on the pegs) as she lacks a bit of real high speed so she has to be up close but she's working well too.
"I'm pleased with her, she's improving every run and should win one shortly."
Richardson, who is two shy of driving up his 500th career win, has both drives.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.