Riverina agricultural leaders are encouraging more people to embrace a tree change and undertake a career in agriculture, amid ongoing worker shortages.
NSW Farmers Wagga Wagga district branch chair Alan Brown said there were staff shortages in several areas of the industry, including sheep shearing which he is involved in.
"There's an absolute lack of shearers that are available," Mr Brown said.
"I talked to a contractor and he's really struggling to find adequate numbers of shearers. It's a young person's game, and people tend to drift out of it as they age, but there's just not sufficient replacements coming through."
He said the industry was also feeling lingering effects of pandemic-related staff shortages and that farms needed immigrant and overseas workers to operate.
"We seem to be passing the worst of the COVID effects so hopefully it will be corrected in time," he said.
Despite the need for overseas labour, Mr Brown also encouraged metropolitan residents to re-skill and embrace a new career in agriculture.
"There's a lot of people that work in the cities for relatively low pay and their cost of living is very high. The cost of living in the country is much lower," he said.
"There's some really exciting jobs out here, especially for university standard graduates. If we can keep creating awareness of that then it will only benefit the whole industry."
Vito Mancini, director of Red Belly Citrus in Lake Wyangan, agreed that worker shortages as well as poor weather conditions were continuing to hurt farmers.
"You can throw five hundred people at the industry and you would still have heaps of work for them," Mr Mancini said. "The last 15 or 16 months has probably been the worst for our industry."
However, Mr Mancini said recent changes to the Horticulture Award had been "devastating" for the industry and its capacity to retain workers.
While workers on a piece rate were previously paid for the quantity of picked fruit, under the new agreement piece rate workers will now be paid a minimum wage of $25.41 per hour, plus 25 per cent for casual work loading.
Mr Mancini said this made the cost of produce very expensive.
"There's people willing and able to work in our industry, but because of these changes it makes it very challenging to bring them in and keep running a viable business," he explained.
He said he had to start turning away some workers because he couldn't afford to put them on an hourly wage.
"We definitely have a worker shortage and we would definitely like more people in the industry," he continued.
"But we need them to be able bodied and able to keep up with these new arrangements."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
