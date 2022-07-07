The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's Dylan Martin to provide cover for Kookaburras on Commonwealth Games tour

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:51am, first published 5:05am
BACK UP: Wagga's Olympic silver medallist Dylan Martin will travel to Europe alongside the Kookaburras' Commonwealth Games squad.

WAGGA hockey star Dylan Martin has been added to the Kookaburras' travelling party for their European tour.

