WAGGA hockey star Dylan Martin has been added to the Kookaburras' travelling party for their European tour.
Martin was a surprise omission from the Australian team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month.
Advertisement
He, along with two other players, will depart with the Commonwealth Games travelling party on Saturday.
Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch believes the addition of Martin, Ky Willott and goalkeeper Ben Rennie alongside the original 18-man squad will help provide cover for injury, while also enhance training.
"We are pleased to be taking Dylan, Ky and Ben with us to Europe for the final part of our Commonwealth Games preparation," Batch said.
"Having these players with us will benefit and enhance our training, while also providing backup if anything was to happen with injuries to any of the guys who have been selected.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"Playing against Spain and the Netherlands will be a 'mini tour' of sorts before we get to Birmingham, so it will provide a terrific gauge on where we are at as we have only played against two countries since the Olympics last year.
"We look forward to heading away as a group and it's great to have the depth of talent that we can bring these three players away with us and they can slot in seamlessly if and when needed."
The Kookaburras will first head to Spain for three internationals against their national men's team on July 15, 17 and 18.
That will be followed by two matches against recently crowned FIH Pro League champions, the Netherlands on July 23 and 25.
The Kookaburras play their first fixture at the Commonwealth Games on July 31 against Scotland.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.