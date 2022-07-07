Letters: Homelessness is a major issue made worse by vandals

I feel very sorry for those people who have nowhere to live due to a lack of housing in Wagga Wagga and are camping at Wilks Park thanks to a ruthless council and government.
But don't just point the finger at them. We should also point the finger at those tenants who've deliberately burned down and have trashed decent homes in the recent past that have now made it even harder for those people who now cannot even get a roof over their heads.
Now the homeless people are the ones who are suffering because of these vandals who, in my opinion, don't deserve to have a home because they can't look after it or let alone pay their bills, for example gas, phone and electricity.
We can't tar everyone with the same brush but something needs to be done and sooner rather than later.
The people who are living at Wilks Park would appreciate having a roof over their heads and for a known fact that they would pay their bills and take care of the property like it's their own.
Let's hope this major problem is resolved soon. It's so sad to see homeless people doing it hard and let's hope they can all get a decent place to live in.
If it wasn't for the expense of vandals who trash homes then the ones who really need a home could get one.
Well done to the Victorian government for promoting the transition away from gas by ending incentives to residential gas products.
While this move has been largely driven by rising gas prices and greenhouse gas concerns, the health implications of gas need to be reiterated.
The use of gas for heating and indoor cooking carries many health risks; research from the Climate Council last year revealed that cooking with gas was estimated to be responsible for up to 12 per cent of childhood asthma in Australia.
If indoor pollution from gas is bad for our children and their growth, imagine what they are doing to our own lungs too.
When will NSW follow suit?
The RBA governor Philip Lowe and his board badly erred when they said it was "very likely" that the cash rate would remain at its historically low level until 2024.
It was extremely foolhardy and irresponsible of him and the board to make such a statement when conditions were very volatile and expected to remain so.
Unfortunately many individuals made forward financial plans on that basis. They are now finding themselves in all sorts of financial strife and stress after several consecutive rate increases. And there are more on the way. Given this it is only fitting Dr Lowe "do the right thing" and voluntarily stand down as RBA governor.
Everybody knew months ago that interest rates must increase to combat the higher than expected inflation rate.
Why didn't the governor of the RBA and his board know? Why didn't they start raising rates gradually six months ago, not suddenly and dramatically now?
