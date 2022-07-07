The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, July 8, 2022

Updated July 7 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Homelessness is a major issue made worse by vandals

HOMELESSNESS A MAJOR ISSUE

I feel very sorry for those people who have nowhere to live due to a lack of housing in Wagga Wagga and are camping at Wilks Park thanks to a ruthless council and government.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.