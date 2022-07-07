Brothers injury issues just keep adding up

Brothers are set to bring in more changes as the Wagga club struggles to deal with a growing injury list.
Hooker Wilson Hamblin has been added to it after sustaining serious damage to his AC joint in the loss to Gundagai on Sunday.
With Edan Price going down with COVID, co-coach James Hay is preparing for another big shift in their playmaking ranks for the clash with Tumut at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"Wilson is getting another scan but it's looking like a pretty serious AC injury which is disappointing," Hay said.
"Edan Price has COVID so that's a miss for him this weekend and that means it's the fourth game in a row we need a pretty big reshuffle."
Troy Dargin is set to move back into five-eighth to cover the latest while Cade Price is a chance to return from a shoulder issue.
That would allow James Morgan to return to the seniors while co-coach Brody Rigg is hopeful of making his return.
It comes as the club made a late decision to forfeit their reserve grade fixture to Gundagai last week due to player number issues.
Hay believes having a big chunk off in the middle of the season, where their first grade outfit had three straight weeks off the field, has been far from ideal.
"We've still technically got a pretty big squad, we should be able to pull some players together but again we are looking at 20-odd being out with injury, COVID or holidays," he said.
"The three weeks we had off really hurt us looking back at the season so far.
"We had a couple of blokes who went and found other things during that period and we probably didn't plan it or schedule it well with our training.
"We had a loss and a couple of injuries going into the three weeks off and haven't found any momentum coming off the back of it."
Not only do Brothers have their injury worries but also have to contend with a Blues outfit who are coming off back-to-back wins which has seen them go four points, and significant points differential, clear of the seventh-placed Wagga side.
Brothers surprised Tumut at Twickenham on round two however Hay knows they are in for a much bigger tst this time around.
"Tumut have hit some good form and we beat them the first time around so I'm sure they will be looking to change that," he said.
Brothers led Gundagai approaching half-time before the Tigers scored four quick tries to blow the game wide open.
Hay believes the side should take confidence from that but just needs to find the way to perform for longer periods.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
