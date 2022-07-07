The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Brothers injury issues just keep adding up

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 7 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIDELINED: Wilson Hamblin is the latest Brothers player to pick up an injury concern after damaging his AC joint in their loss to Gundagai.

Brothers are set to bring in more changes as the Wagga club struggles to deal with a growing injury list.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.