Abortion is about healthcare, not morality

Around the same time that the constitutional rights established by Roe vs. Wade were overturned in the United States, laws passed in South Australia last year to decriminalise abortion were finally enacted.
South Australia was the last Australian state to remove abortion from its criminal code, following similar legislation passed in NSW in 2019.
The legal change marks a significant shift in recognising abortion as a healthcare issue, regulated under health laws, rather than a matter for the courts, prioritising women's sexual and reproductive health over sanctions and penalties.
Abortion, along with access to contraception, can be an incredibly emotive topic, often grounded in ethical and religious beliefs. It is far more nuanced than the dichotomy presented by the pro-life/pro-choice debate.
We need to engage in these difficult conversations because when it comes down to it, we all want to see the rates of abortion fall.
Unfortunately, criminalising the procedure does nothing to eliminate it; it only prevents access to safe abortions, resulting in more loss of life and significant harm to women.
About 25 million unsafe abortions are performed annually, the vast majority in developing nations.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), unsafe abortions are the leading cause of maternal death worldwide, and result in an additional five million disabilities that are largely preventable.
Research from the Guttmacher Institute suggests that, annually, one in four pregnancies end in abortion.
Notably, countries that have decriminalised and enabled access to abortion have lower rates of the procedure, at 34 per 1000 people.
In contrast, the abortion rate is higher - 37 per 1000 people - in countries and regions that prohibit abortion or permit them only to save a woman's life, and those that limit access to contraception.
WHO suggests that to prevent unnecessary maternal deaths and injuries, people need access to sex education, effective contraception, safe and legal abortion, and timely care for complications.
We need to ensure that we do not conflate the need for safe access to reproductive health services including abortion with arguments about promiscuity, morality, or lack of personal responsibility.
Studies of Australian and New Zealand women seeking abortion indicate more than half were using contraception prior to becoming pregnant.
No contraception method is completely effective and can fail even when used correctly and consistently.
The WHO estimates that even if all contraceptive users used contraception perfectly in every sexual encounter, there would still be six million unintended pregnancies every year.
And that's assuming sexual encounters are consensual, when we know many are not.
We need to acknowledge that many pregnancies that end in abortion are planned and much-wanted but are not viable because of the health of either the mother or embryo/foetus or both, especially the very few - less than 1 per cent - that occur after 20 weeks gestation.
Restrictions on abortion do not simply harm women: they are an impediment to healthcare providers doing their job properly, offering best practice care options for their patients.
Women seek advice from their healthcare providers about reproductive health for many reasons, including access to abortion. It is not simply, as some people argue, a form of contraception for people who refuse to take responsibility for their own choices.
Rather, the reasons for women needing and seeking abortions are complex and varied, and the decision to undertake the procedure is most appropriately made in consultation with their qualified healthcare provider.
Since being decriminalised across Australia, abortion statistics are now at 30-year lows, with about 65,000 abortions performed in Australia each year.
Estimates suggest that between one-quarter and one-third of Australian women across all walks of life will have an abortion in their lifetime. It's not a choice anyone wants to have to make.
For some the decision is easy, while for others it is extremely difficult.
Fundamentally, women need safe access to healthcare advice to make the decision without fear of recrimination, shame, or retaliation.
Access to the range of reproductive services is of particular concern in our region.
There are few abortion providers in regional Australia, and many challenges for women seeking to access care including cost, time, and transport issues.
Even accessing medical abortion is difficult, with about 10 per cent of GPs currently registered to prescribe mifepristone (RU-486) for medical abortion. This figure falls to less than 1 per cent in some regional, remote, and rural areas.
Rural and regional GPs may be reluctant to provide medical abortion services for many reasons.
Research from the University of Melbourne suggests higher rates of conscientious objection in regional areas, especially among doctors who have trained overseas.
Providing medical abortion services can be expensive, with minimal remuneration through Medicare.
There are also concerns about reputation and community stigma.
Some practices have adopted nurse-led early abortion services as a way of overcoming cost and access issues, but barriers remain.
As a society, we must do better by the women in our community to ensure safe access to all the services they require to support their decision making.
