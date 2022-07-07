WAGGA'S rugby sevens star Corey Toole has not ruled out staying involved the shorter form of the game once he arrives at the Brumbies.
Toole has enjoyed a whirlwind 12 months, making his rugby sevens international debut for Australia last December that led to earning a two-year contract with Super Rugby club ACT Brumbies.
This week, Toole was announced in the Australian team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month, that will lead into the rugby sevens World Cup shortly afterwards.
Come the end of September, Toole will then turn his focus to his future at the Brumbies but hopes he can still keep a foot in the sevens door.
"After that World Cup in September, I'll move back around the end of September, October, and might do the pre-season and might do a little bit of sevens, it just depends if the Brumbies let me and how keen they are," Toole said this week.
"They can lend me out if they want to expose me or get some more game fitness into me.
"I'll play it by ear. It depends on pre-season, injuries, team selections, availability and what the Brumbies let me do."
Toole, a Southern Inland Rugby Union (SIRU) premiership-winner at Waratahs, is keen to get back to the 15-man version of the game at the Brumbies.
"I'm pretty excited, it's one of the best rugby teams in the world. I'm very grateful to be apart of it, for sure," Toole said.
"I was in the academy for a while then shifted to sevens but was very lucky to be offered a deal to go back and I'm really excited for it.
"Hopefully I get a big pre-season under my belt and can play some good footy."
